Beauty Report: Magical glow – without the grease

‘Glow’ is the holy grail of the makeup lover. We seek it tirelessly, pilgrimaging to beauty counters and pharmacies with weary feet and hopeful hearts. Glowing skin works on everyone. It will give deep skins a delectably glossy finish that makes it look permanently candlelit. On paler skins, the light reflection is softer, but still gives the face heightened structure and a look of healthy dewiness. The line between “glow” and “greasy” is thin. Light reflection should be kept to the high points of the face, and shouldn’t sparkle overtly.

Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Antares (€27): I took a vagary and tried this high shine, wet-look eyeshadow as a highlighter. It will only work for pale skin, but multi-tasks beautifully. Layer it up for obscene evening glossiness, or wear a little for daytime glow. It also looks sensational on eyes.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Champagne Pop (€38 from Space NK): Becca highlighters are perfection, and Champagne Pop leaves a dewy cream-like finish that melts into the skin. The warm shade brings life to the face, and looks as good on eyes as it does everywhere else.

Garnier Skin Active Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask (€2.30): Makeup only looks as good as the canvas it sits on. For a quick pre-event fix, whack on one of these. Dehydrated skin loses all impression of dullness, and makeup glides on dreamily.

Topshop Beauty Bronzer in Mohawke (€12): Glow doesn’t have to be light reflective. This soft matte bronzer is ideal for contour and tricking some sun into a tired face. A little goes a long way.

Soleil Tan de Chanel (€39): A classic velvety cream-gel, it glides on smoothly and looks like sun on the skin. This is the right way to “warm up” your complexion without the traditional Irish method of wearing a foundation three shades too dark.

Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask (€30): This vitamin-rich mask also happens to be great fun. It’s metallic, and dries on the skin to a pleasantly rubbery finish, which you peel off with immense satisfaction. It stimulates blood flow to the skin and leaves it softly glowing and primed for makeup.

Catrice Contourious Highlighting Stick in C01 Gentle Glow (€4.50): Catrice make highlighters that rival their luxury counter- parts. This cheeringly rotund crayon contains a silvery-pearl creme highlighter that looks incredible on paler skins. Just tap into the skin with a warm fingertip.

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder (€48 from Space NK): This powder is so fine that you can layer it almost endlessly without any claggy finish. Dust on a little for a look of healthy dewiness. Layer a lot for an almost wet-look, glassy highlight.

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK – Topshop Beauty Chameleon Highlighter in Tiger’s Eye (€14.50 from September): Topshop beauty can do no wrong lately. Summer might be ending, but your face doesn’t have to show it. This sumptuous bronzey pink highlighter sings from the palette and from the skin. It sparkles very softly for a hint of extra oomph.