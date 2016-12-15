Beauty Report: Last-minute gifts

The period for casually buying Christmas presents has now juddered to a close, and the shops can be a terrifying place to be. If you still have gifts to buy, the business is best executed like a military operation. Make a list. Get in, get out as quickly as possible and check yourself over for serious injuries only when you’ve made it to the safety of a cafe, possibly over hot chocolate. If you’re uncertain about what to buy, a gift set or elements of a collection are always safe options as they will always contain something to excite the receiver. Here are some excellent options to buy in a rush.

Max Benjamin Christmas Candle and Diffuser Set (€40)

This is an ideal gift and all-round safe bet for anyone who enjoys fragrance, particularly of the festive variety. A double whammy of warm, clovey citrus fragrance, this diffuser and candle combo is lovely.

L’Orèal Paris L’Oréal Men Expert Barbershop Collection (€38.45)

Ideal for the discerningly groomed man, this hefty box contains a whole grooming regime from shower gel and deodorant to face wash and moisturiser. There’s even a handy comb inside.

Estée Lauder the Makeup Artist Collection (€70 with the purchase of any Estée Lauder Fragrance at Estée Lauder counters)

This gift with purchase is exquisite enough to be worthy of gifting by itself, and contains hundreds of euro in products. The collector’s case makes it extra special. Any luxury make-up fan will swoon at the sight of it.

TOM FORD Lips & Boys (€35)

Twenty-five new shades have been added to this positively regal collection of mini-lipsticks. A couple of these would make a very luxuriant stocking-filler. They’re ideally sized for a clutch bag.

Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Look in a Clutch (€120)

This is sheer warmth from the gold-hued eye palette to the rich plum burgundy lipstick. The star of this set is a replica Tilbury lipstick which is actually a USB key containing a video tutorial.

Murad Party Perfect Set (€65)

Murad’s Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate moisturiser, its eye-lift firming treatment (one of the best products of 2016 in my opinion), and a full-size Invisiblur SPF/Primer are all in here. An instant pick-me-up for bedraggled and dehydrated skin.

Rathbornes Travel Candle Gift Set (€50 from Brown Thomas and Arnotts)

If you want to buy Irish, or for a candle-lover, this fragrance taster set from Rathbornes is incomparably delectable. It will be received with relish.

Pomp & Co Pomade (€17.07 for 4oz from pomp.ie)

I gave this to three men of varied ages and ethnicities for testing, and all described the products as hands-down the best they’ve ever used. This Dublin brand is available online and from the Brown Thomas Marvel Room, and its Beard & Stubble Balm is equally highly praised.

Product of the Week: MAC Mariah Carey Collection (from €15.50)

This collection – as flagrantly over-the-top as Carey herself – is perfection. The gold-and-glitter packaging makes it supremely giftable, and the products are all glowing finishes and nude lips. The sparkle-bullet lipsticks are the stand-out products.