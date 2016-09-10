Beauty report: hands-on welcome gifts

I adore a lovely, fragrant hand wash and cream, but never buy either for myself. It seems excessively extravagant.

However, I will buy them as gifts. If you have guests coming, and are going to crack out the “fancy” bathroom products, any of these will prodigiously impress visitors and make your house more homely.

L’Occitane Welcome to L’Occitane Hand Wash and Hand Lotion Duo (€46): An ideal gift – this comes with a sweet little ceramic tray and livens up any bathroom or kitchen. The zesty fragrance of lemon, mandarin and bitter orange leaves hands feeling very clean and pleasingly soft.

Prismologie Hand Polish with Vetiver and Jade (€35 from prismologie.com): Delectable – the only word to describe this marvellously luxuriant exfoliating gel. The exfoliant inside is incredibly fine, and sloughs away dead skin without scratching or tickling the hands. It rinses without residue, leaving behind an expensive and intoxicating whisper of vetiver.

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb and Rose Fine Liquid Hand Wash (€19): This is a supremely feminine fragrance. The warm softness of the rose is given a little bite with the very noticeable rhubarb. This is the perfect option for those who like sweet fragrances or soft florals. The hand lotion is available for €23, or you can buy a lovely set of two for €42.

Bog Standard Field Hand Wash (€15.95): I’ve loved the scented candles from Irish brand Bog Standard for years, and now they have launched hand washes. Field is a crisp, outdoorsy fragrance, with a feel of cut grass and hedgerows. It makes a lovely gift, especially when paired with a hand cream from the range.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash (€35): You could use this in the shower, though I’d argue that doesn’t ration it with the frugality it merits. This slightly masculine fragrance is warm and evocative of driftwood drying in the sun. It is a sure winner with men or women, and layers beautifully with the Geranium and Walnut Hand Cream.

Jo Malone London Geranium and Walnut Hand Cream (€28 from October): This new offering is incredibly vibrant and unique. It has that quintessentially sharp, damp greenness of geranium, and the warm, dry depth of walnut – a truly enjoyable fragrance.



Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Bath Soap (€33): I’m not normally a fan of bar soap, but I make an exception for this. It looks unassuming by the sink, but the fragrance is beautifully intense. Take it into the bath with you to prolong the jasmine experience.



Diptyque Softening Hand Wash (€32): Lavender, rosemary, lemon and a hint of honey combine to make this a deliciously extravagant exercise in hand washing. The only shortcoming is the fact that you’ll eventually finish the bottle.



Origins Ginger Hand Lotion (€22): Eating ginger settles the stomach, but smelling it settles the nerves. It’s somehow simultaneously invigorating and comforting. Try this paired with Origins Ginger Hand Cleanser (€22) for a matching set and a fragrance that sparkles.