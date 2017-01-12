Beauty Report: First aid for January skin

Now is quite literally the winter of our skin’s discontent. January is always a rough month, when we pursue the sense of general health we so casually flung into a pit filled with glitter and pork products at Christmas. Everything feels tender and imbalanced, and that includes skin. You’ll go a long way toward calming and rehydrating it by cleansing twice nightly with an oil or balm cleanser, and drinking more water. But if you’d like some cosmetic assistance, there’s plenty to be had.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Bi-Serum (€55 from Jan 23rd)

The end of this month will see Clarins’ famed Hydra-Quench range reformulated and rereleased as Hydra-Essentiel. The bi-phase serum is very liquid in texture, and skin drinks it in and instantly loses that unpleasant tight sensation.

Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue (€50 from Jan 13th)

Chanel’s new foundation offering is incredibly radiant, yet semi-matte in finish. I’d recommend it most for oilier skin types and those under forty. If you need an instant injection of ‘I have perfect skin. This isn’t even makeup I promise’, here it is in a bottle.

Garnier Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask (€1.39)

I’ve written about this super-affordable sheet mask before, but it’s one of the most affordable quick-fixes. January is a lean month, and this is a cheering restorative for dehydrated skin.

Elave Sensitive Rejuvenating Night Treatment (€29.35)

This treatment contains 8 per cent glycolic acid to exfoliate skin without the necessity of pawing or gritty physical exfoliants which can break capillaries and irritate skin.

Origins Drink Up 10 Minute Mask (€30)

An intensive quick-fix mask for bedraggled January faces, this boosts skin and makes it a surface that will tolerate makeup when ten minutes prior it was mutinying.

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF30 (€69.50)

This is expensive, but acts as SPF and primer in one. A daily SPF is an easy resolution to follow, and is the best way to maintain good skin condition and elasticity. The smooth texture of this will also help makeup to blend and stay all day.

L’Occitane Intensive Hand Balm (€25)

I often look at my hands in horror, shocked that they appear to have aged 20 years in 10 minutes outdoors during January. This is a rich, deeply comforting 10-minute hand mask for those who get instantly uncomfortable, desiccated crone hands on contact with winter cold.

Modern Botany Oil (€35 from Lloyd’s Pharmacies)

Modern Botany is an Irish brand, and their facial oil is rich, comforting and great for multi-use on face, cuticles or in hair. Though the sunflower seed oil base makes the price perhaps a little higher than ideal, if you like naturally derived and Irish products, it’s a nice one.

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Pixi Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse (£24 from Jan 10th at pixibeauty.co.uk)

Renowned skin expert and blogger Caroline Hirons has finally released her first product in collaboration with brand Pixi. It contains everything you need to thoroughly double cleanse, is non-irritating, unscented and super-efficient. This is the perfect cleanser for all skin types.