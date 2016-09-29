Beauty report: Darker shades for darker nights

Autumn is a time to celebrate heavier tones and textures, and to enjoy makeup. You can get away with wearing more and experimenting more than during the summer months. By the time September hits, the light, dewy freshness of summer make-up – though beautiful – can start to feel old. Autumn always ushers in a breeze of change and earthy newness. You can mix up your chosen look on any budget: the autumn season has something for everyone.

MDMflow Semi-Matte Lipstick in Di La La (£18 from mdmflow.com): Di La La is a daring black. If you can get away with it at all, this is certainly the season. Wear it with a bare, glossy lid and some big lashes for a look as soft as it is ferocious.

Rimmel Magnif’eyes Palette in Grunge Glamour (€9.95): This autumn palette is all amber, slate grey and dusty plum hues. The colour payoff is excellent and it brings your makeup bag into winter for less than €10.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid (€22): Colour correctors can be lifesaving, and should be applied before foundation and concealer to problem areas. This one comes in five shades.

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque (€60): The drawback of cooling weather is the stinging redness that is particularly common to Irish faces. This cooling mask visibly reduces hot redness and instantly hydrates the skin. It’s really quite miraculous. I use it on the days when one look in the mirror suggests all hope is lost. This brings fussy red skin back from the brink every time.

YSL Full Metal Shadow The Mats (€29): I can’t decide which of these three shades I love most. Fur Green is a murmur of pine forests on the eyelid. Velvet Beige is perfection in taupe, and Suede Plum is an almost edible burgundy. The brushed metal finish of all three is captivating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobbi Brown Retouching Face Pencil (€29): These pencils are quite thrilling. Use all over as a lovely foundation, or in areas that need touching up. You can use darker and lighter shades to contour and highlight. Those with pale complexions will find the Porcelain shade revelatory.

Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Eye Palette (€80): This palette is simply sumptuous. With high intensity pigment and shades like ‘Black Nutmeg’ and ‘Burnished Sage’, it will take you through to next summer with ease.

Bourjois Volume Reveal Mascara (€12.95): I am exceedingly fussy about mascara – both the formulation and the brush. If it clumps, crumbles or moves, I will fling it into the bin. This mascara committed none of these cardinal sins, is black as a priest’s socks, and gives enviable volume.

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK Armani Prive Oud Royal (€220): This isn’t new, but the extravagantly divine Prive line can sometimes be forgotten about. Oud Royal is intensely woody and emits waves of confident sophistication. The perfect unisex winter fragrance.