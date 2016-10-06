Beauty Report: Be prepared for a beautiful winter

October is when it all happens. You start to feel the cold more. It’s dark when you wake up. It’s generally a little bit miserable. Make-up bags need a bit of rejigging so that you don’t look deluded in your bronzer while wading through the rain. Matte textures take over, but there’s still room for bright colours and fun. If you pay attention to your skincare with the return of colder weather – and of radiator face – make-up will continue to sit comfortably.

Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Balm (€53.20): The greatest kindness you can do your skin this autumn is to switch to an oil or balm cleanser – no matter what your skin type. This one is natural, luxuriant, and smells wonderfully of rose. Cleanse with it, use it as a mask, or rub it into scraggly cuticles.

Sisley Double Tenseur (€137): A twin primer and skincare product, this instantly hydrates while providing significant grip for make-up. It sinks into skin instantly, and is particularly good for mature skin.

Rimmel London Super Gel Kate Nail Polish in Soul Session (€6.95): A nude nail is the perfect finish to any outfit, and this one works for both summer and winter. Its understated elegance will garner compliments and make you look and feel polished.

Clarins The Essentials Eye Make-Up Palette (€43): It’s called the essentials for a reason. This palette will take you all the way to next summer. With 10 shades included, this works out at €4.30 per shadow. A steal.

Kat Von D Beauty Range (from Debenhams. com): The famous tattoo artist’s makeup range – which we previously had to panic-buy on trips to the US – is now available from Debenhams online. The range surprised me –there are certainly the components of Kat Von D’s signature grunge look, but you’ll also find dreamy softness and subtlety inside the barbed, glossy packaging.

Diorblush Light & Contour (€45): This might be the perfect double-ended contour and highlight crayon. It comes in three shades. I implore you to go and test it at the counter.

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink (€34): A matte liquid lipstick pays homage to the colour red. It sits comfortably on lips (just apply balm before application), and I find I can get away easily without any lip liner. Every shade will draw you in. For winter, try Expérimenté, a lavish and complex deep red.

Bioderma Hydrabio Serum (€22): This serum is a classic that competes ably with products four times its price. I find that skin gets dehydrated when the heating goes on around October. This serum gives instant comfort and immediately soothes the outward signs and tight sensation of dehydration. I couldn’t love it more.

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Lancôme Cushion Blush Subtil (€38.50): The delivery method may be a touch gimmicky, but the shades are divine. There are six, including one for every skin tone. They range from soft apricot and pink hues to an electric cerise that makes dark skin look radiant. A light, sheer but buildable blush – this is the cheek range of 2016.