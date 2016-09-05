Beauty products that work for him and her

Jack Black Face Buff Energising Scrub €24

This is designed for men who want a clean base before shaving. It helps root out ingrown hairs and removes any dirt for a less irritating shave. It contains vitamin C and allantoin, which moisturises and protects against irritation. It also contains scrub beads, which might be okay for a man’s hairy face but could cause irritation to sensitive skin, especially women’s. However, it works as a good once-in-a-while scrub for ladies with oily skin who want a really deep clean.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel eye de-puffer €35

The Facial Fuel men’s line has a few really good unisex products. This little stick doesn’t leave a shiny residue and contains caffeine, which provides an anti-inflammatory effect. It is a good refresher for both men and women going straight from a long day at work to a night on the beer, or as a tool to reduce the eye bags the morning after.

Gillette Fusion ProShield Flexball Men’s Razor €11.99

I remember my dad once saying, “It was bad enough trying to keep the wife from using my razor; it’s much worse when your daughters are at it too”. Yet here I am, openly encouraging that behaviour in a national paper. Sorry, Dad. But seriously, don’t pay inflated prices for a pink razor that smells like flowers. As long as you use a good foam, men’s razors give a much closer shave, and most Gillette blades will work on a male or female handle.

Toni & Guy Men Deep Clean shampoo €9.49

I wash my hair every day but still find it gets greasy by the evening if I’ve been pawing at my fringe or if I’ve used a serum to tame the frizz. Every now and then I use a deep-clean shampoo to restore the shine and cleanliness, and this one is a great option for men and women. I can name a few boys in my life who don’t seem to realise that when your hair is hard with gel or gloopy with wax, it’ll take more than a spit of bodywash to get rid of it. This shampoo will wipe the slate clean and is perfect for daily use for men who use a lot of product.

Westlab Pure Mineral Epsom Salts €5.99

An epsom salt bath is a real treat for sore, aching muscles that have been overworked at the gym or from tough physical exercise. It increases magnesium and sulphate levels to combat high blood pressure and release toxins. It is good for recovery and can alleviate many kinds of cramps and pains.

NIAMH LOVES . . .

Neutrogena Concentrated Hand Cream €3.66

I love the texture of this hand gel. It really feels like it’s getting to work on chapped, calloused hands and gives instant relief for sore, tight skin. It’s good enough for daily use on gardener’s hands, or anybody with very rough, hard skin. It contains glycerin to replace lost water and creates an oily barrier to prevent further moisture loss.