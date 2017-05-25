Beauty is in the eye cream when you’re older

Eye products can be divisive. If you haven’t yet reached your late 20s, then you can get away with forgoing them altogether. In many cases, applying a drop of your chosen hydrating facial serum around the eye area is quite sufficient and does the work of a standard eye cream or gel.

However, eyes can betray stress and tiredness more treacherously than any other part of the face, and like the skin on the rest of the face, require richer products as we age. Absolutely nothing that you put on the skin will lessen dark circles – those are usually inherited and are perfectly normal. A good corrector with a pink or orange undertone will conceal those.

When applying eye cream, tap it onto the skin beneath and around the eye (pressing on the large maxillary sinus beneath the eye will have an immediate decongesting and depuffing effect). Take the product all the way out to the temples. The drier your skin, the richer the product you should use.

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme + Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Eye Gelée (€51)

This is my current favourite for day and night. The applicator is incredibly depuffing and the gel instantly plumps skin around the eyes without misbehaving under makeup. The whole eye area looks refreshed.

L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Eye Balm (€67)

More mature skin can require richer assistance. This is loaded with creamy shea butter to tackle dryness and plump thinner skin. Avoid if your skin is oily as shea butter can be congesting.

Clarins Multi-Active Yeux (€42)

The hefty massage tool on the head of this gel-cream makes it ideal for bedtime massage or morning application. Fine lines look instantly lessened.

Chanel Sublimage La Crème Yeux (€160)

If budget is no issue, then Chanel’s most luxe and super rich eye cream may be for you. This is ideal for more mature skin. Massage into the skin at bedtime with tapping motions to make the most of it.

Aveda Tulasara Eye Wedding Mask (€48)

This isn’t specifically for weddings; rather for special or important occasions. This rich overnight product works while you sleep, intensely moisturising to lessen dullness, fine lines and dryness (all of which age the eye area).

Murad Professional Eye Lift Firming Treatment (€59.50)

For temporary but instant results, this gel mask tightens and plumps skin around the eyes very effectively. Ideal for special occasions.

Starskin Eye Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Eye Mask (€10 from Brown Thomas)

These gelatinous eye gel pads do as the name suggests – smooth the eye area and give an instant moisture injection in minutes.

REN Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift (€40)

Another instant but temporary wonder, you can feel this eye cream tautening the skin around eyes. You’ll see the results too. Beware, though – this is somewhat addictive.

Darphin Hydraskin All-Day Refresh Gel-Cream (€35)

This little tube of cooling gel comes with a neat metal massage tool, making it ideal for depuffing first thing in the morning. The light texture won’t make the eye area feel heavy under makeup.