Advent calendars that are things of beauty

I’ve never met a beauty writer who doesn’t get that fluttering in their belly at the sight of a prodigiously gorgeous product, and never are these flutters more frequent than at Christmas, when products take on a magical feel.

When I was a child, we didn’t have the luxury of Advent calendars, but they generally seemed to be filled with disappointing, cloudy cooking chocolate.

A beauty Advent calendar is a creation of such sublime, indulgent loveliness as to make it the perfect gift. It combines the childhood thrill of surprise with a love of playing with cosmetics.

They are not cheap, but they are special, and they are always a highlight of the beauty year. Get one before they sell out, because they always do.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s World of Legendary Parties Advent Calendar (€195, Brown Thomas)

This contains mini versions of Tilbury’s most coveted bestsellers, and they’re larger than the standard tester-size product.

The Body Shop 24 Happy Days Deluxe Advent Calendar (€135)

This year, The Body Shop has no fewer than three Advent calendars. This one is priced in the middle, with the standard version retailing at €99, and the Ultimate version at €160. This one contains 24 mini products varying from face and body care to makeup..

L’Occitane Calendrian de L’Avent Advent Calendar (€56)

Every year, L’Occitane’s advent calendar is one of the best value, and one of the most sumptuous. This is jammed with hard working, gorgeously fragranced skin and bodycare. The mini hand creams – perfect for your handbag – are my favourite.

BareMinerals Countdown to Gorgeous Advent Calendar (€95)

If skincare doesn’t really quicken your pulse, this assortment of lipsticks, lip glosses, blushes and eyeshadows will. Throw in some mascara and a touch of skincare to help it all sit, and you have a near-perfect Advent calendar.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar (€345)

Every year, this Advent calendar dominates with its subtle elegance. There are 24 minis hidden within, each of them as exciting to discover as the one before.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar (from November 10th, spend €40 on clothing, beauty or home and purchase the calendar for €40)

M&S beauty halls now boast some of the best variety of brands in the country. This is an excellent taster of the wide range of brands available.

Molton Brown Scented Luxuries Advent Calendar (€185)

This is delectable. It contains three scented candles, along with myriad hand washes, shower gels, shampoo and more. It even contains a seasonal bauble. The perfect gift for a fragrance and bodycare lover.

Lush 12 Days of Christmas Gift Set (€71.95)

Within this cheery octagon, you’ll find 12 lovely body products. Honourable mention should go to the Autumn Leaf Bath Bomb, which dissolves in a riot of green, yellow and red, and smells emotively of cut grass.

Clarins (€120 from Brown Thomas)

I lost myself while looking at this majestic advent calendar. It is excellent value for money as the product sizes are generous and it contains practical, effective make up and skincare.