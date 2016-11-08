A facemask for everyone in the audience

Tested: a ‘natural’ facemask used by Victoria Beckham and a budget sheet mask

Dominique McMullan

The application and removal of a facemask doesn’t just solve your skin woes, it also provides the perfect excuse to slow down and take some time to yourself. The perfect combination really. Photograph: Jonathan Storey/Getty Images

The application and removal of a facemask doesn’t just solve your skin woes, it also provides the perfect excuse to slow down and take some time to yourself. The perfect combination really. Photograph: Jonathan Storey/Getty Images

 

I’ve always been really bad at facemasks. They aren’t something I ever considered an essential part of my beauty routine, and if it’s not essential it usually falls to the sideline. Recently however, I’ve been converted.

After a series of late nights, crap food and probably not drinking enough water (who ever drinks enough water?), my skin was looking grey, dehydrated and a bit spotty. I decided that it was time to try something different.

My skin needed more than just the usual scrub and make-up free day I give it if feeling under the weather. So I spent a few evenings trying face masks and quickly realised that I have been missing out.

The application and removal of a facemask doesn’t just solve your skin woes, it also provides the perfect excuse to slow down and take some time to yourself. The perfect combination really.

I originally gave a “natural” facemask a go by mashing and mixing together avocado, honey and coconut oil (half an avocado, two tablespoons of honey and two teaspoons of coconut oil).

Rehydrate skin

This mask, apparently used by Victoria Beckham, is said to rehydrate skin and my skin certainly felt smooth afterwards, but I will admit to slight revulsion at the whole process. And honestly, I find it difficult to picture Ms Beckham applying the lumpy brown mess that I made to her lovely face.

Next I decided a sheet mask was something I had to try. I’ve seen them worn by various bloggers and celebrities posing on social media, and despite their frightening appearance I’m never one to ignore a beauty bandwagon.

The particular sheet mask I was recommended was SK-11 Facial Treatment Mask but on googling the price tag (€86 for six) I decided to try something a little cheaper for my first time.

I bought Masque Bar Brightening Sheet Mask in Boots at the rather more affordable price of three for €13.49. I wore the mask for the recommended 30 minutes at home, and did the obligatory frightening of the boyfriend.

The result? The boyfriend was nonplussed. But the mask, that was meant to leave skin radiant and complexion even, was slightly disappointing.

It felt refreshing and I can see how a sheet mask might lock in more moisture than a cream.

But I felt slightly claustrophobic with it on and like my skin couldn’t breathe (perhaps this is something that comes with the SK-11 mask). Once my bank balance recovers I will get back to you on that one.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.