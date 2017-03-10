Be the stylish guest at that summer wedding

Waves of gold

Louise Stokes chose a stormy day on the Giant’s Causeway in North Antrim to photograph her latest collection called “Wave”, as the sea has always been the main source of inspiration for her jewellery. The designer – a graduate of TCD who lived and trained in New York where she worked for a time as an intern with jeweller Alexis Bittar and later with Bloomingdales and Helzberg Diamonds – set up her jewellery boutique Loulerie in Chatham Street in 2007 where she creates her collections using hand-sorted and sourced ethical diamonds from de Beers and the best gold she can find. The dragonfly pictured here is in 9ct gold with a diamond and costs €1,949. As a silver charm, it costs €199 and its silver chain €159.

For further information visit loulerie.com DMcQ

Dragonfly in 9ct gold with diamond, €1,949 from loulerie.com

Irish designer shortlisted

Richard Malone, the young London-based fashion designer from Wexford, has been shortlisted from over 1,000 applicants all over the world for one of the fashion industry’s most coveted prizes, the Louis Vuitton 2017 Award, worth €300,000. Malone made his debut at Paris Fashion Week last week as one of the designers specially selected by the British Fashion Council for the London Showroom exhibition in the Marais with his autumn/winter 2017 collection, on which his nomination will be judged. The collection, with its bold graphic motifs, features prints he designed himself inspired by public transport signs, with fabrics woven in Tamil Nadu, India, quilted and padded in his signature way. Judges for the prize will include some of the top names in fashion such as Karl Lagerfeld, Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior and Kendal Jenner. The winner will be announced on June 16th, Bloomsday. DMcQ

The collection features prints he designed himself inspired by public transport signs, with fabrics woven in Tamil Nadu, India, quilted and padded in his signature way.

Scandi cool in summer

Ganni is a brand to consider if you’re looking for a smart outfit this summer. The fast-growing Danish company creates effortless, easy-to-wear pieces that add a bit of Scandi cool to your wardrobe. This spring, its collection meshes together materials such as fringed silk and ruffled denim with sporty jackets, off-the-shoulder floral dresses, casual slogan tees and mohair jumpers. We’re especially fond of these green slacks (€549) and top (€419), which, paired with heels, would have you the most stylish guest at any summer wedding. Ganni is available at Arnotts. DMcM

ADVERTISEMENT

Green green slacks (€549) and top (€419) by Ganni, available at Arnotts. Photograph: Kieran Harnett

Steal vs splurge

Think pink in this hammered silk satin midi for €1,685 from Roksanda at net-a-porter.com or wiggle home in this Wiggle dress in satin for €60 from asos.com DMcM

Asos wiggle dress

Roksanda at net-a-porter.com

Wear It

Stop the lights for this exquisite striped Mulberry handbag, the Pembroke from €1,750 mulberry.com DMcM

Mulberry Pembroke handbag, €1,750 from mulberry.com

Style secret

“Good posture is an instant way to look and feel better, no matter what you wear. Shoulders back, head up, back straight. Done.” – Annmarie O’Connor, Author