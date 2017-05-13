Be our guest: the best outfits for this summer’s weddings

Summer wedding season is fast approaching, and good frock finding lurks in the back of every guest’s mind. Forget the RSVP or booking the hotel, what are you going to wear?

For a guest, putting together a wedding outfit is complicated enough and then you have to consider all the variables. What’s the dress code? Where’s the location? Will you be outdoors? Will there be soft grass? Is your ex going to be there? We could go on. This ensemble has to be suitable for a chat with the great aunt – and not look out of place on the dance floor at 3am. Add the fact that you’ll be wearing this outfit for the guts of eight hours, and a dressing dilemma rears its ugly head.

The easy solution? Go full granny but readers, you’re better than this, there will be no pashminas here. But we’re not going the other way either, so apologies to all you glamouristas, you won’t find a sky-high heel here. Let’s aim to keep our shoes on and resemble a chic, comfortable and modern wedding guest.

Townhouse wedding

Pink and red are just some of the colours of the season and this asymmetrical Paris dress (€185, Coco Doll) features both to great effect. The panels, waist band and knee length make the dress flattering, but the slit up the side stops the cut from appearing too stuffy. It’s a smart dress that won’t fade into the background making it perfect for a semi-formal wedding that isn’t black tie.

Wear with: Prada Phantos sunglasses, €270, Brown Thomas

Evening afters

So you didn’t make the cut but they still want you there for the lols? Wear this fabulous beaded sequin jumpsuit from Self Portrait (€355, Brown Thomas), sit in the corner and glower. The ruffle detail and shiny sequins will bring all the playful spirit you need.

Wear with: Green satin platforms, €29.99, H&M

Wedding in the heat

Weddings in hot countries provide their very own brand of guest dress conundrum; how to prevent sweaty boob syndrome without resembling a teenager queuing at the local disco. Reformation is a sustainable and ethical fashion brand based in LA that makes beautiful dresses and has free worldwide shipping. The Manon dress (€182, thereformation.com) has an open back, button-up front and says relaxed, casual wedding guest who looks great without trying.

Wear with: Trove tassel earrings, €56 and necklace, €104, stelladot.eu

A casual affair

More people are choosing low-key weddings and inviting small groups of friends to ceremonies followed by cosy dinners or lunches. This Dalton crepe dress from Ganni (€169) will flatter every figure and with its classic floral print, it will be a dress you go back to again and again.

Wear with: WF Jany shoes, €95, Dune London

Countryside garden party

Zara wouldn’t be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about weddings, but this sea green midi (€59.95) with its gathered stretch waist would be right at home at an ethereal (don’t say boho) bash. Hats are no longer a necessity at weddings but if you still fancy a bit of head gear this felt headpiece from Sheila Morley Millinery is all sorts of beautiful (€125, sheilamorley.ie).

Wear with: Faux leather twist lock, €35, Marks & Spencer

Glamorous black tie

Black tie weddings are few and far between, but if you receive an invitation to one, don’t panic. Look on the bright side: black tie is your chance to really think outside the box and do something different. This strapless Hester dress from Solace London will be at the top end of most budgets at €742 but it’s a no-holds-barred dress that will make a serious impact.

Wear with: Brushed gold earrings, €25, and ring €25, COS