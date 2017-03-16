Another €900 coat in playful new Joanne Hynes collection for Dunnes Stores

Joanne Hynes collection for Dunnes Stores It’s not every day that a fashion show is held in a supermarket along with the fruit and vegetables, but then designer Joanne Hynes likes to do things differently. The designer whose 900 euro shearling coats for Dunnes Stores made headlines with her first collection - she’s got another one this time too - used the grocery floor of the retailer’s flagship in St Stephen’s Green for the launch of her spring/summer collection.

The €900 coat

There was inflatable elephants, crocodiles, monkeys and palm trees with models – of all ages and colour - changing behind the fish counter. And a summer version of that expensive shearling coat came in pale blue and pink worn with a wedding dress.

Called a “Rousseau Rendezvous” the influence of the post impressionist French painter, Henri Rousseau and his jungle paintings was something that chimed with the designer’s wayward spirit and way of looking at what fashion means to her. “I like the strangeness of his flowers, exotic shapes and the simplicity of his paintings as well as their darker side”, she said. “It’s a nice little narrative for what I am doing at the moment.”

In a show notable for dazzling colour and playful decor, that translated into t-shirts with Perspex moon shapes and lotus flowers, appliquéd sweatshirts in “rave” orange, royal blue and black dresses with studded collars and a dress made in India emblazoned with her signature “Tiger Lady” motif in sequins and embroidery. A silver and gold leather jacket panelled in clear green sequins was typical of her style and brio.

New this season was a lot of bold abstract print for multicoloured jersey dresses in 50s shapes and machine embroidered “jungle” jacquard coats along with very elaborately embellished jeans. The vibrant statements were throughout – striped knits, lilac laser cut coats lined with “rave” yellow power mesh, while also including a number of powerful black dresses – one with ruffles, the other with dayglo lined bell sleeves.

The more elaborate, expensive items were in limited editions along with new variations of her popular jewelled hairbands, ruffled neckpieces or collars that could be worn to jazz up an outfit, embroidered mules, some terrific Perspex jewellery, and zany Lurex socks.

Casting models of different ages reflected her insistence that her clothes are for all – “it is not a narrow customer base and I don’t want to be pigeonholed, but I do think about a woman who wants a summer t-shirt, a dress she can wear to work or going out and an investment piece. I like the idea of it being out of context – and not what you would expect from a Dunnes Stores collaboration”.

Prices start from €12 for socks up to €900 for the limited edition shearling coat. The collection is on sale in Grafton Street, Stephen’s Green and Cornelscourt and online at www.dunnesstores.com