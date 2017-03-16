An umbrella that keeps you dry in winds of 100k, and looks good too

One helluvan umbrella

A common sight when wind and rain assail us are those awful umbrellas that turn inside out and are usually discarded on the street or end up entangled in trees. Help is in hand with Senz aerodynamic umbrellas, which have been made specially to withstand such turbulent Irish weather, their asymmetrical, lightweight shape allowing them to adapt to changing wind positions. Apart from promising to hold steady in winds of up to 100kmh, they look good too and come in a combination of colours or plain shades, all at €54.95. Find them in Arnotts, arnotts.ie DMcQ

Wear It

Put your sister suede slippers (€301 Brother Vellies) on and your feet up this weekend. DMcM

Sister suede slippers, €301 from Brother Vellies

Men’s shoes à la Maud

Maud O’Keeffe may not be a familiar name, but the founder of O’Keeffe shoes, born in the UK to Irish parents, has become associated with handsome men’s shoes whose fans include Michael Fassbender, Jimmy Fallon, Ewan McGregor and a host of other stars. The styles are inspired by the footwear of the 1920s and 1950s, “from working men’s shoes to the landed gentry”, particularly brogues, tasselled loafers and Chelsea boots as well as Bristol double monks with their twin straps which have female counterparts called Alice Monks in silver leather or cerise suede. Made in top-quality leather using Italian know-how, the shoes are made in small batches and prices start from €495-€695. Find them on mrporter.com. DMcQ

Michael Fassbender, Jimmy Fallon, Ewan McGregor are among the many fans of O’Keeffe shoes

Style secret

“Bright colours can only be worn so many times before they wear you, so invest in classic colours when it comes to clothes and let your shoes and bags make the statement.” – Sarah Hanrahan, style blogger

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Hanrahan, style blogger

Cali chic from Irish label

Irish label Fee G, founded in 2003, has become a go-to brand for Irish event wear, and its latest spring summer collection will no doubt see this tradition continue. Inspired by the architecture and colours of the Californian coast, the collection is awash with colour and pattern. The label’s signature structured dresses, in neutral colours with nipped-in waists, are joined by new silhouettes featuring fluid lines, vibrant pinks and floral prints. Key items include a full-skirted obi belt dress, Capri pants, printed zip coats, as well as lots of organza. The separates collection includes Bardot stretch tops, draped silky blouses and full organza skirts. Pictured is the Gathered Belt Dress Pink, available in Arnotts for €255. For full list of stockists see feeg.ie DMcM

Pink gathered belt dress, €255 from Arnotts

Steal vs splurge

Stop to smell the roses in these Giulia floral print silk trousers, €820 from Erdem, or be pretty as a petal in these Black Floral Tie Waist Trousers, €37.33 from Asos. DMcM

Black Floral Tie Waist Trousers, €37.33 from Asos