A stylish way to reduce eye strain

It’s no secret that light emitted from digital screens effects sleeping patterns. Blue light exposure, especially before bed, can deplete the brain’s ability to produce melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. The high frequency flickering light emitted by screens also increases the strain on our eyes, making them tire more quickly. Blue light filtering lenses have been available for some time as an add-on to prescription glasses – but usually with a hefty cost. Ambr Eyewear is an Irish company selling non-prescription glasses that block this blue light. Their chic collection of specs prevent digital eye strain and encourage a better night’s sleep. Prices start at €38. See ambreyewear.com. DMcM

Striped to distraction

This Ted Baker dress works because the stripes are at an angle rather than vertical or horizontal

Stripes can make a powerful visual statement, particularly long striped dresses that distract the eye on any occasion like this Ted Baker one – €330 from Arnotts – worn with a black ring clutch (€102). What makes this one work is the fact that the stripes are at an angle rather than vertical or horizontal. At a summer wedding it would cut a memorable dash, but having said that, it might not stay the course of many other seasons. Best on the tall figure and with even more impact with solid colour accessories like red shoes or jewellery. DMcQ

Shoes for sassy brides

Hearts on shoes, red lips on bags – Charlotte Olympia knows how to pack a punch when it comes to bridal footwear. In her latest collection –mostly white and red – her fifteen styles include some outrageously high platforms that totter with tassels called Vreeland, some numbers in white laser cut lace down to mischievous flats with red-lipped toes called Kiss Me Darcy. There are also classic Paloma styles in white satin. All the shoes and bags can be bought online at uk.charlotteolympia.com/bridal. DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Birds of a feather flock together in these sandals for €29.95 from Zara or feel free as a bird in these sandals for €757 from Prada. DMcM



Style secret

Kathy Sherry and Caroline Quinn, Dirty Fabulous Vintage: “You want to create as much space as possible between your bust and your navel.”

“We’ve learned from those pert vintage ladies of the 1940s and 1950s to always, always, shorten your bra straps and hoist your bust up. You want to create as much space as possible between your bust and your navel to give the most flattering shape possible. Our grannies knew how important underwear was to any outfit so make sure yours fits correctly. The difference it can make can be wondrous,” Kathy Sherry and Caroline Quinn, Dirty Fabulous Vintage

Wear it

GANT’s new menswear combines American sportswear, European sophistication and a dash of fun

GANT’s new menswear combines American sportswear, European sophistication and a dash of fun. Their sporty, preppy pieces, such as jerseys and piques, are ideal for soft summer layering, but it’s their shirts, made from natural and breathable high-tech fabrics, that we really have our eyes on. Indigo leaf print shirt, €100, GANT Dundrum. DMcM