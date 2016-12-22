A new bar in Brown Thomas and bargain fashion buys just in time for Christmas

The Bee Journal, an intriguing beekeeping poem journal by Sean Borodale came to mind viewing one of jeweller Alex Monroe’s bumblebee necklaces in Weirs (€165) last week. Monroe grew up in the countryside in Suffolk and his love of nature shapes his jewellery, this piece being one of his most-loved. Find it in the newly opened Fashion Room downstairs (along with robin and elephant stud earrings) in one of Grafton Street’s most beautiful shops. Founded in 1869, Weirs is now run by the fifth generation of the Andrews family who, under brother and sister Lucinda and Chris Andrews, have transformed the huge lower floor area of the building into a jewellery haven full of affordable pieces from many well-known international and Irish brands. Find the Monroe bumblebee in this hive of delight if looking for a last-minute fashion gift for a nature lover. DMcQ

There’s a new bar in Brown Thomas, but don’t be too disappointed at the lack of gin and tonic on the menu; this bar serves denim. Open on level two of the Grafton Street store, the Denim Bar stocks various high-end brands such as Frame, J Brand, AG Jeans, Citizens of Humanity, 7 For All Mankind and Salsa. The latest brand to arrive on the shelves is New York label 3 x 1 with its limited-edition collection of jeans in signature slimming silhouettes and fabrics. We have our eye on Le High Crop jeans from Frame, exclusive to Brown Thomas this season. DMcM

It may be Christmas Eve, but Seagreen in Dublin and Sandycove have already started their sales with all sorts of alluring offers down more than 50 per cent in some cases. The star buy may be an oversize Joseph wool-mix camel jacket that was €775 and is now €388. An Iro sequin number, a fitted jacket with waterfall lapels, one of the season’s most desired pieces, has been reduced from a hefty €649 down to a less hefty €520. When it comes to metallics, there is also a gold lurex Bella Freud sweater emblazoned with the year 1970, down to €255 from €365. DMcQ

ADVERTISEMENT

Wear It

A herringbone tweed laptop sleeve would make a perfect last-minute present. €65, magee1866.com DMcM

Style secret

“To update your look, try to observe the current shapes in fashion. By changing the length of your skirt hem or the cut of your trousers, you can instantly modernise your silhouette. Watch your proportions though; if you go for volume on top, make sure your trousers or skirt are a narrower fit, and vice versa.”

Sinead Keenan, fashion stylist

Steal vs splurge

Be the bell of the new year’s ball in a one-shoulder dress for €100 from Oasis or see the new year in in style in this ruffle dress for €9,900 from Saint Laurent. DMcM