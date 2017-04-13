A classic Aran cardigan to keep you warm this spring

Wear it

Stand out at the party in this Flamingo Ruffle Layer Jumpsuit for €249 from Mint Velvet. DMcM

Style secret

“I really believe in investing in your key wardrobe pieces that you wear a lot and then changing your look by adding new accessories or jewellery. I wear a lot of monochrome and fine jewellery in the day time, then for evening I can still wear the same outfit but I might add a pair of bird earrings by Mignonne Gavigan as I always like to have something different and unique on.” – Louise Stokes

Steal vs splurge

Get the cold shoulder in this Bella stripe longline top for €22 at boohoo.com or shrug it off in this ruffled top for €292 from Self Portrait. DMcM

Topshop wedding dresses

From this week you can add Topshop to the long list of high-street retailers selling wedding dresses. Shunning traditional formalities and designed for the modern bride, the dresses come in a range of muted pastel colours and design details include bias-cut satin, floral appliqués in silk organza, draped lace and tulle. The collection also includes a range of bridesmaid dresses, available in colours such as soft heather and butterscotch as well as pretty floral prints; which would make great occasion dresses for any summer event. Bride price range: €490-€1,100. Bridesmaids price range: €117-€325. See Topshop.com DMcM

Classic Aran cardigans

The career of New York based Irish designer Daryl Kerrigan who once had state side cult status with her own stores and best-selling hip hugging bootleg jeans, has had its ups and downs, but her latest move sees an imaginative return to her roots. She has designed a “classic Aran cardigan” for Lulu O Sullivan’s Irish Store inspired by the traditional stitching patterns of the islands and the colours of the wild Atlantic.

“I wanted it to be light, airy and soft and to have the colours of the dramatic Irish seascape,” she told Lulu when the pair took a walk along a beach in Donegal. The results are two cardigans, the Boyfriend and the Aran (both €184.81) in a range of sizes and in colours that are described as “ocean teal, Atlantic slate and Aran Island cream” made from a mohair mix yarn. theirishstore.com DMcQ

Easter dresses

This lovely Easter bunny from Wooly Ward’s Farm in Oldtown snuggled into the model’s arms with the practised ease of a well-loved pet. The rabbits were used for a shoot to illustrate Leigh Tucker’s latest Willow children’s collection for Dunnes Stores, a light-hearted mix of colourful printed dresses “for girly girls with jumpers, trainers for the tomboy and mini-me tops for the tween” according to Tucker, who says she designs with adventurous children in mind. This little tulle dress modelled by Harpur is €30-€35. Many of the dresses have smocking details while the prints have shots of neon. There are sporty neoprene and soft sweatshirts for little boys and her first range for newborns makes its debut later this month.DMcQ

Glam designs

The wow factor in these metallic stilettos comes from the fact that they were inspired by David Bowie, their starburst tassels giving them a touch of glam rock. Flat fans, fear not, there is a cool summer flat sandal version with the same impact. Both styles are part of an affordable collaboration between London-based footwear designer Rupert Sanderson known for his stylish but expensive shoes and high street shoe chain Dune. The collection now on sale in Dune in Grafton Street comprises six styles in a range of colourways named after spring daffodils called Fortunes Beauty, Gracehill and Princess with two different heel heights, many with scalloped and frayed edges in satin along with a simple block heeled court in black or cream kid. But the best are the metallics called Dreamgirl and Blazing in red and electric blue or a more subtle mix of gold and silver, €245 each. DMcQ