Face up to Christmas

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick (€31)

Iconic make-up artist Lisa Eldridge has created 14 new red and pink shades for Lancôme, and the result is spectacular. Any of the reds is a perfect iteration of a classic Christmas day lip.

Bourjois Volume Reveal Mascara (€12.95)

Mascara can be hard to get right, but this one delivers what it promises. It enlarges and enhances lashes, is blackest black, and doesn’t move even when you get the post-Christmas dinner sweats.

Rimmel Magnif’Eyes Palette in Keep Calm and Wear Gold (€9.95)

If you’d rather avoid a red lip – it can interfere with the important business of eating – go festive on Christmas Day with a gold-eye look. This palette is shockingly good value and very high quality. You really can’t go wrong with it.

NARS Copacabana Multiple (€41)

This highlighter isn’t new, but it’s still one of the best on the market for paler Celtic complexions. There is a shade of Multiple to suit everyone, but if you’re pale, Copacabana gives skin a glossy iridescence that looks lit from within.

Molton Brown Juniper Berries & Lapp Pine Single Wick Candle (€49)

You can’t wear it, but the fragrance of this candle beautifies the whole house on Christmas Day. With juniper, violet and a heart of cedar and pine, it is special enough to save for the 25th.