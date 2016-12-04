Christmas shopping: picking out the best video games

It’s the same every Christmas: you leave the shopping until late, and then there’s a frantic scramble for the good stuff before it disappears. However, this guide should help you through the potential minefield of shopping for the gamers in your clan.

From frantic shoot ‘em ups to old-fashioned nostalgia bait, there is something for just about everyone.

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a new Call of Duty, and CoD: Infinite Warfare (PS4/Xbox One/PC) finds the series venturing into space, where players can experience the thrill of explosions in zero gravity while hunting a villain played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington. In addition to the usual multiplayer and zombie modes, the big draw here is the inclusion of Modern Warfare Remastered, a shiny update of the franchise’s finest hour from 2007.

If you like your shooting less grim and gritty and with a dose of breezy fun, Overwatch (PS4/Xbox One/PC) is the way to go. Developers Blizzard Entertainment – best known for World of Warcraft – are masters in creating addictive gameplay, which is why players are still flocking to Overwatch six months after release. This shooter has fast and finely tuned gameplay, and the focus on multiplayer means young and old can play it together.

Other titles action junkies should consider include Gears of Wars 4 (Xbox One/PC), a new instalment in the reliable “burly men shoot at things from behind walls” franchise. Battlefield 1 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) takes the series back to the trenches of the first World War and Batman: Return to Arkham (PS4/Xbox One) pairs two classic Batman games – Arkham Asylum and Arkham City – and gives them a next-gen coat of paint.

Bells and whistles

There are plenty of options for those who don’t want to indulge their trigger fingers too. FIFA 17 (All Major Platforms) has all the usual bells and whistles and now includes a much-hyped story mode, where gamers can lead a player through a career. Forza Horizon 3 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) will thrill racing fans thanks to the huge open world map, a vast selection of cars and the healthy challenge involved.

The long-delayed The Last Guardian (PS4) will finally be released this Christmas. This gorgeous adventure finds a young boy teaming with a giant dog creature to escape from a castle. The game is from the director of Shadow of the Colossus, so expect serious feels along the way. Stylish platformer Inside (PS4/Xbox One/PC), finds players leading a boy through a surreal world whilst being pursued by mysterious forces. The story and gameplay are top notch, and it’s best experienced knowing as little as possible.

For anyone keeping a Nintendo 3DS handy, there’s Pokemon Sun and Moon, which will introduce new creatures like the fire-breathing Litten. For those who haven’t fallen out of love with Pokemon GO yet, this should be essential.

Nostalgia is a powerful advertising tool and Nintendo is looking to weaponise it with their Mini-NES console. This nifty gadget crushes the classic Nintendo Entertainment System down to size and comes with 30 games built into it, including Super Mario Bros. 1-3, Castlevania 1-2, Final Fantasy and Metroid. The NES come with two player ports, and is ideal for parents looking to introduce their young ones to the pleasures of retro gaming.

On the flipside, if you were a Sega person growing up you can get a Mini-Mega Drive instead. The Sega Megadrive with 80 Built-In games includes classics like Mortal Kombat 2-3, Golden Axe and – of course – Sonic the Hedgehog. Unlike the Mini-NES it will also allow you to use old Mega Drive cartridges too, so if you have an old stash of games laying around this could the system for you.