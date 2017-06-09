Champagne deliveries: now that’s worth celebrating . . .

. . . but we’re less keen on the in-tents side of the summer festival experience

O’Brien’s Wines will now deliver wine and bubbles around Dublin via Just Eat

WHAT’S HOT

Marrowbone Books
A new bookshop in the Coombe, Dublin 8

Becoming Christine
An exhibition on one woman’s transgender experience at Galway Arts Centre

Bubbles delivery
Twenty O’Brien’s Wines outlets will now deliver wine and bubbles around Dublin via Just Eat

Sigrid
Norwegian pop brilliance from this 20-year-old, especially the Later . . . with Jools Holland performance of Don’t Kill My Vibe

Pink
The paler the better. Hello summer

Levis Corner House
Top music boozer in Ballydehob, Co Cork

Bloomsday
More and more events on every year to celebrate James Joyce. Check out bloomsdayfestival.ie

WHAT’S NOT

Holiday posting
We don’t need to see a live social-media poolside stream

House of Cards as escapism
With Trump in the White House, the Underwoods feel like a good alternative

Benches in cafes
Can we have a chair, please?

Lettuce
Europe had a shortage earlier this year, and now rain in California has prompted an American one

Katy Perry
Her publicity campaign ahead of her new album has been pretty cringey

Wonder Woman haters
If you’re investing time in being annoyed by a female superhero, then you need to take a long hard look at yourself

Tents
Does anyone actually enjoy festival camping?

