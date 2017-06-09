Champagne deliveries: now that’s worth celebrating . . .

WHAT’S HOT

Marrowbone Books

A new bookshop in the Coombe, Dublin 8

Becoming Christine

An exhibition on one woman’s transgender experience at Galway Arts Centre

Bubbles delivery

Twenty O’Brien’s Wines outlets will now deliver wine and bubbles around Dublin via Just Eat

Sigrid

Norwegian pop brilliance from this 20-year-old, especially the Later . . . with Jools Holland performance of Don’t Kill My Vibe

Pink

The paler the better. Hello summer

Levis Corner House

Top music boozer in Ballydehob, Co Cork

Bloomsday

More and more events on every year to celebrate James Joyce. Check out bloomsdayfestival.ie

WHAT’S NOT

Holiday posting

We don’t need to see a live social-media poolside stream

House of Cards as escapism

With Trump in the White House, the Underwoods feel like a good alternative

Benches in cafes

Can we have a chair, please?

Lettuce

Europe had a shortage earlier this year, and now rain in California has prompted an American one

Katy Perry

Her publicity campaign ahead of her new album has been pretty cringey

Wonder Woman haters

If you’re investing time in being annoyed by a female superhero, then you need to take a long hard look at yourself

Tents

Does anyone actually enjoy festival camping?