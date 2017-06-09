Champagne deliveries: now that’s worth celebrating . . .
. . . but we’re less keen on the in-tents side of the summer festival experience
O’Brien’s Wines will now deliver wine and bubbles around Dublin via Just Eat
WHAT’S HOT
Marrowbone Books
A new bookshop in the Coombe, Dublin 8
Becoming Christine
An exhibition on one woman’s transgender experience at Galway Arts Centre
Bubbles delivery
Twenty O’Brien’s Wines outlets will now deliver wine and bubbles around Dublin via Just Eat
Sigrid
Norwegian pop brilliance from this 20-year-old, especially the Later . . . with Jools Holland performance of Don’t Kill My Vibe
Pink
The paler the better. Hello summer
Levis Corner House
Top music boozer in Ballydehob, Co Cork
Bloomsday
More and more events on every year to celebrate James Joyce. Check out bloomsdayfestival.ie
WHAT’S NOT
Holiday posting
We don’t need to see a live social-media poolside stream
House of Cards as escapism
With Trump in the White House, the Underwoods feel like a good alternative
Benches in cafes
Can we have a chair, please?
Lettuce
Europe had a shortage earlier this year, and now rain in California has prompted an American one
Katy Perry
Her publicity campaign ahead of her new album has been pretty cringey
Wonder Woman haters
If you’re investing time in being annoyed by a female superhero, then you need to take a long hard look at yourself
Tents
Does anyone actually enjoy festival camping?