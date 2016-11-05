Anthony Bourdain: from hell-raising chef to family man

What happens when bad-ass chef, writer and travel show presenter Anthony Bourdain becomes a father, at the age of 50? Something’s got to give, so in addition to ditching the cigarettes (a two-pack-a-day habit), the birth of his daughter Ariane in 2007 also heralded a decade long hiatus in Bourdain’s book publishing career.

TV took over and since 2002 Bourdain has spent the greater part of every year on an aircraft, criss-crossing the globe in search of great things to eat, and the people who make, sell and eat them. He has presented food travel shows on Food Network, The Travel Channel and, since 2013, CNN. “I travel for a living,” he says. In September, an episode was screened which showed him slurping noodles in a back street joint in Hanoi with US president Barack Obama

But now he’s back in literary land, and it’s with, guess what, a family cookbook dedicated to his daughter and her pal. However, Appetites: A Cookbook, with its Ralph Steadman artwork on the cover and its edgy photography, is as non-conformist as its author.

Eschewing the soft focus, pretty pictures cookbook template, this one’s full of slightly disturbing images – though whether the photograph of the author eating a messy sandwich while sitting on the loo is more or less stomach-churning than, say, the recurring chicken head, feet and entrails images, is open to debate. An adult content language warning, some might argue, also wouldn’t go astray.

What’s beyond debate, however, is the quality of Bourdain’s writing, which is as brilliantly pithy and witty as ever. “The smell of breakfast to me will always be the smell of defeat,” he writes, acknowledging that his brunch cook days were not the acme of his culinary career. “I’ll drink a Coke only in the service of fighting the effect of a hangover and in the company of superspicy Kung Pao chicken. It’s a wholly unnecessary category of beverage for all other occasions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since writing the book, Bourdain and Ottavia Busia, his wife of nine years, have parted ways, amicably, they both say. Which makes reading his reference in the book to their three jiujitsu uniforms (“Mom, Dad, and girl”) hanging up to dry side by side, the many references to “my wife” and the recurring images of Busia, a touch wistful.

But don’t wallow in it; they’re certainly not. Instead, pull out this book, get stuck into the chapter on Thanksgiving, a marathon three-day affair Bourdain-style involving a “stunt turkey” as well as a “business turkey” – and remember that family comes in many forms.