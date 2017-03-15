‘Zanzibar is paradise, it is a privilege to have lived here’

In the run up to St Patrick’s Day, Irish Times Abroad is inviting readers around the world to upload their photos and stories to our new Picturing the Irish Diaspora interactive gallery. Each day we’ll pick one of the stories to highlight, but you can read them all, view the photos, and add your own at irishtimes.com/picturing-the-irish-diaspora.

Aoife Spengeman, Tanzania

I came to Zanzibar, an archipelago of islands of the the coast of mainland Tanzania, in 2015 for a placement as a United Nations Volunteer.

Zanzibar is a total paradise and it has been such a privilege to have gotten the chance to live there. Not only can you find some of the best beaches in the world there but it’s main town, Stone Town, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and I was lucky enough to be living there.

I am now in the main city Dar Es Salaam, which is a big, bustling city. The people of Tanzania are so warm and friendly, and also very proud of their national language, Swahili, and so I was quick to learn it and speak it every day - a great gift.

The heat can get a bit overwhelming at times as Tanzania is close to the equator, and so it is actually nice to visit home and feel the cold. I never thought I’d say that.

