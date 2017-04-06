Want to go to Canada on a working holiday visa? Better act fast

The smiley face on the website says it all. Canada is open to travellers, specifically young Irish ones looking to spend up to two years there on a working holiday.

“Chance of receiving an invitation in the next round. . . excellent,” the text accompanying the smiley says, but if you are planning to go this year, you better act fast: of the 7,700 such visas allocated to Irish working holiday makers for 2017, there are less than 500 spaces still available.

Once you send in an application, processing takes about eight weeks, according to the government’s immigration and citizenship department.

The number of Irish people applying for the Canadian working holiday programme this year has already surpassed the number for last year, according to Visafirst. com, a Kilkenny company that helps with getting visas.

“Anyone who is hoping to be a part of this programme really needs to get organised now,” says Edwina Shanahan, managing director of Visafirst.com. By the end of March, 5,418 invitations had been issued to Irish people and a further 1,794 had applied, according to the International Experience Canada(IEC) page on the government’s website .

“That leaves only 488 places for this year,” says Shanahan. “In 2016, more than 1,000 places went unused by the end of the year. Given that we are only in April it looks extremely likely that this year’s programme will fill up – and soon.”

In 2014 and 2015, the quota for Irish applicants was fully subscribed in minutes.

The IEC programme allows Irish people between the age of 18 and 35 to live and work in Canada for up to two years. Applicants must have a passport that is valid for the duration of their stay, health insurance and a clean criminal record. They must also have money to support themselves in the form of C$2,500 (€2,450) in a bank account on arrival.

A total of 10,700 visas are offered to Irish applicants under the IEC for 2017, 7,700 of which are for working holidays. A further 2,500 are available through the “young professionals” (YP) stream for those with a job offer, and 500 through the “international co-op” (IC) stream for interns. Very few visas have been allocated so far this year in the YP and IC streams, so if you don’t manage to get a working holiday visa, you could consider applying for one of these. Find out more about the streams at cic.gc.ca/english/work/iec/eligibility.asp.

Process

Before you can apply for an IEC visa, you need to register your interest. Invitations are then issued. If accepted for a particular stream, you have only 10 days to accept or reject the offer before it expires.

Once you accept your invitation from IEC, you must get your work permit documentation submitted and pay the required immigration fees.

After reviewing your application, Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), which is in the process of rebranding to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), may request more documents. If your application is approved, you will be sent a letter of introduction (LOI) which you need to present to immigration when entering the country in order to be granted the work permit.

For a full explanation of the how the Canadian system works, take a look at The Irish Times’s guide to applying for visas or citzenship.

Irish-run information website Moving2Canada.com has a good FAQ document, and a dedicated Facebook forum for IEC applicants.