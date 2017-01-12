Teaching abroad survey: Tell us about your experience

Irish Times Abroad is running a series in January about teaching overseas. Over the coming weeks we will be taking a look at the options for teachers of all levels (including Tefl) who want to work in another country, and teachers already living abroad will be sharing their stories.

As part of the series we are running this survey to find out: Why have so many Irish teachers left the country in recent years? Where are they living now? What are their jobs like? And do they plan to return to Ireland?

<a href="//the-irish-times.polldaddy.com/s/survey-irish-teachers-abroad">View Survey</a>

If you are a teacher from Ireland who is currently working abroad, we would appreciate if you took a few minutes to tell us about your experience.

We will report on the findings at the end of the month.

In the meantime, you will find daily updates from the series at irishtimes.com/abroad.

Thank you.