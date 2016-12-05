‘On this tropical island, I earn more and work less than in Ireland’

This article forms part of a new series for Irish Times Abroad on the opportunities worldwide for Irish healthcare workers.

In Australia GPs have more opportunities, fairer pay and better conditions, according to Teresa O’Dowd, who now lives on a tropical island off Queensland’s coast on the Great Barrier Reef. But she still plans to return to Ireland in a few years and the 27-year-old from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, has noticed some aspects of the Australian health service that Ireland could learn from.

Where did you train as a medical doctor?

I trained in the National University of Ireland, Galway, and before I left I was working at the Mater hospital in Dublin.

Why did you decide to go? Did you go alone?

I decided to leave for the experience and a friend of mine from university was also interested in moving to Australia. I picked Perth because my boyfriend was settled there with an apartment sorted, so it made the move across a lot easier.

Why did you choose Australia?

It was always somewhere I wanted to visit and is the place most Irish doctors emigrate to after internship because medical registration here recognises our Irish qualification. Places such as the United States and Canada require us to sit extra examinations.

What is your job now?

I work on a tropical island off north Queensland called Magnetic Island. It’s on the Great Barrier Reef, half way between Cairns and Airlie beach. I work in a GP practice, which also acts as the island’s emergency department.

There are two other GPs here, one of whom is also Irish. It’s a very busy place – it is the only practice on the island – and at times it can be logistically challenging. We have to weigh up whether to call for a helicopter to chopper emergency cases across to the mainland or whether they can wait for the ferry ride across.

I have to deal with lots of diseases and situations I haven’t had much training on in Ireland, such as snake bites, electric caterpillar stings, jellyfish stings, coral cuts and lots of tropical diseases. The first few months were a steep learning curve.

Would you have had the same opportunities professionally if you had stayed in Ireland?

No. Over here doctors have more rights and entitlements than at home. I get a generous annual professional development allowance to allow me to further my medical education and the hospitals I have worked in provide their staff with numerous educational opportunities.

The GP training programme is very well-run and funded with lots of paid education days and workshops. Annual leave is very easily obtained and there is a generous personal leave allowance for sickness or caring for sick kids or family members. There seems to be a much wider range of employment opportunities for doctors here – from cosmetic medicine posts, medical administration posts, fly-in fly-out GPs, even Skype doctors where you work for insurance companies from home.

How does working in the health service in Australia compare to Ireland?

I work 38 hours a week at the moment. I’m never on call and there is no after-hours work, though there is the occasional Saturday morning clinic.

My pay is much better here on those hours than when I was working more than 70 hours a week in Ireland. Lower taxes result in a much better take-home pay too. Working conditions are excellent, in my experience.

The public attitude here is different to at home too. People don’t put doctors on a pedestal. Patients call us by our first names, so I’m Dr Teresa, never Dr O’Dowd.

How does the health service in Australia compare to Ireland’s?

Patients have exceptionally high expectations of the Australian health service and I feel a lot of them take for granted the service that they are getting – in a lot of cases for free.

Positives: hours of work, annual leave, medical facilities and staffing levels, pay scales, amazing allied health support and outsourced private pathology and imaging companies.

Negatives: being so far from home, less of the fun and banter you have with Irish colleagues and patients. The generosity and decency of Irish people is truly unique and something I notice more and more the longer I have been away. Getting presents of tins of Roses and Celebrations from family members is an everyday event in Irish hospitals, but is much rarer here.

What is life like for you there?

We lead a very outdoorsy life, cycling or going for walks along the beach most days. I played Gaelic football with Southern Districts Club when I lived in Perth, Western Australia, and this year started playing Australian Rules football here in Townsville. I love that you can get outside after work in the evenings and wake up to the sun shining every morning – it makes getting up at 5.45am a lot easier. Life is very, very easy and chilled. I pay a fraction of the rent I did in Dublin and overall we find it a lot easier to save here than we did in Ireland.

What are your future plans for the short and long term?

In the short term I plan to complete my GP training and exams with the hope of getting my fellowship early 2018. I am eligible to get my Australian citizenship next year too. We plan to return home for good in the next two to three years but have no date set and are happy to play it day-by-day for now. Despite all the positives, staying here forever has never been an option for us. We miss family and friends too much.

What would make Irish doctors like yourself want to move back to Ireland?

Most Irish doctors who come out here only stay for one year for the travel experience. Of those who stay longer the vast majority plan to return home at some point in the next few years. It would be amazing to hope the Irish system changes and I return to better working conditions and lifestyle.

I think the only incentive necessary would be knowing we are going back to better-staffed hospitals, with allocated relief staff to cover annual and sick leave and being paid for all the overtime hours we have worked. Just the reasonable workers rights you would expect in any job really.

From your experience working abroad, what suggestions do you have for the Irish health service?

* It needs to have “relievers”. Here every junior doctor works five different 12-week rotations per year, one of these being as a “reliever”. In that job you cover night shifts, after-hours work, weekends and act as cover for other doctors when they are on annual leave or call in sick. There was no such thing in Ireland before I left and if you were sick or on annual leave nobody replaced you. So your team and patients suffer as a result.

* There needs to be investment in general practice. Instead of the current trend for cutting funds to the area proven to be most cost-effective, we need to focus on helping the GPs who are doing their best to keep patients out of the expensive hospital setting. There needs to be a trend towards outsourcing of imaging and pathology services to private companies to help investigate a wider range of problems noted in general practice rather than swamping emergency departments. For example, here I can order an MRI as a GP, this is done within a few days and means that when my patient with an anterior cruciate ligament tear sees an orthopaedic surgeon all the necessary tests have been done and the surgeon can focus on planning their surgery.

* Fair pay for junior doctors and GPs that reflects the years of training, responsibility and sacrifices that we have to make in this job.

* Increase in funding for doctors, nurses and allied health staff for all the major hospitals and in the community also.

* Increase in funding for mental health patients to access psychology. Here patients with diagnosed mental health problems can be referred for up to 10 cognitive behavioural therapy sessions per year with routine patients being seen within a week or less if necessary. In Ireland, the last I heard, the waiting list publicly was anything up to five years.

