Irish in America: Send us your reaction to the election result

As we learn whether Trump or Clinton makes it into the White House, we want to hear from readers in the US

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

When Ireland awakes on Wednesday morning, America will know whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will be the 45th president of the United States.

As the results of the election roll in, Irish Times Abroad is looking to hear from our readers in the US.

Who did you vote for? Are you staying up through the night to watch the results? What is the mood like where you are? Are you relieved and joyful, or angry or worried?

Send us your thoughts and opinions by email to emigration@irishtimes.com, including your name, where you live, when you emigrated, your occupation and age. Photographs are optional. Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.