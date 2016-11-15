Irish healthcare workers abroad: Share your experiences

Do you work in healthcare abroad, as a doctor, nurse, or other health professional?

Irish Times Abroad is looking for personal stories to share as part of a new series, focusing on the opportunities for Irish healthcare workers worldwide, and the experiences of those already working abroad.

If you would like to contribute, send us an email to abroad@irishtimes.com telling us about yourself and your work experience overseas. A selection will be published on irishtimes.com. Thank you.