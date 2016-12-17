Travelling home for Christmas? Send us your pics

Irish Times Abroad wants to document the journeys made by thousands flocking back to Ireland

Flying home for Christmas?

Are you making the journey back to Ireland for Christmas this week? Irish Times Abroad is compiling a gallery of pics as tens of thousands of Irish people flock back to Ireland.

Whether you’re on a train, plane, boat or in the car making your way back home, we’d like to hear from you. Send your pics to abroad@irishtimes.com, with a few lines about you, where you are travelling from, to, and with, and how they journey has been for you so far.

A selection will be published online in the coming days. Thank you, and happy travels!

