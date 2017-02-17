The Irish orator who taught Winston Churchill how to win a crowd

William Bourke Cockran was a successful New York lawyer and politician regarded, in his day, as America’s greatest orator. He was a trusted adviser to three US presidents and a personal friend to men of the calibre of Thomas Edison, Joseph Pulitzer and Mark Twain. Years after his death, Winston Churchill recalled: “I have never seen his like, or in some respects his equal.”

Yet, according to a commemorative booklet published recently by the William Bourke Cockran Foundation in Sligo, this remarkable statesman’s name “has long since been forgotten in his native county”.

William Bourke Cockran was born to a well-off farming family in Carrowkeel, Co Sligo, in 1854. Gifted academically, his potential was spotted early by a local parish priest, archdeacon Terence O’Rorke (sic), who arranged for the boy to study abroad in France. Returning to Ireland, Cockran met the barrister Isaac Butt, founder of the Irish Home Rule Party, who first inspired his interest in law.

At the age of 18, Cockran sailed for New York, where he secured work in an exclusive Catholic private school. Here he was again talent-spotted, this time by justice Abraham B Tappan of the New York supreme sourt, who offered him access for study purposes to his own private library. Less than five years after arriving in the US, he was accepted to the New York bar in 1876.

Congressman

By the age of 40, Cockran was a Democratic national congressman, with a private legal practice worth $100,000 a year, equivalent to about $2.5 million today. He had a home on Fifth Avenue and a 300-acre estate on Long Island. He was an articulate advocate for civil liberties, trade union rights, free trade and Irish Home Rule.

As a polymath and a showman, Cockran was renowned for holding vast crowds enthralled for hours at a time without the use of either notes or electronic amplification. His personal wealth, furthermore, meant he could not be controlled by the Tammany Hall political machine, with whom he found himself in constant conflict.

In 1895, Cockran met the recently widowed Lady Randolph Churchill in Paris, and they had a brief affair. They remained friends. That same year, the socialite’s 20-year-old son Winston passed through New York, en route to Cuba, where he was to cover the island’s war of independence for the Daily Graphic. (It was during this trip, incidentally, that Churchill acquired his lifelong taste for Cuban cigars.)

Cockran invited the young man to stay with him as a house guest. According to Michael McMenamin and Curt Zoller’s book Becoming Winston Churchill: The Untold Story of Young Winston and his American Mentor, the future British prime minister had never enjoyed a warm relationship with his late father, but, in Cockran, he finally found a mentor. The Irish-American recognised Churchill’s potential and nurtured his ambitions of a political career.

Statesman

As a statesman, Cockran represented the US all over the world. But it was the cause of Ireland that remained closest to his heart. He contributed financially to the Irish Relief Fund, the Land League, the Gaelic League and the Home Rule Party. He befriended and advised, among others, Michael Davitt, Douglas Hyde, Patrick Pearse, Éamon de Valera, Roger Casement, Lady Gregory and WB Yeats.

In the aftermath of the Easter Rising in 1916, he told a sold-out meeting in Carnegie Hall that “these men who have died [in Dublin] were the apostles out of whom a new civilisation is to spring”.

Decades after Cockran’s death in 1923, Winston Churchill paid tribute to him in his famous Iron Curtain speech in Fulton, Missouri. Speaking in 1946, the victor of the second World War recalled “words which I learned 50 years ago from a great Irish-American orator, a friend of mine, Mr Bourke Cockran: ‘There is enough for all. The earth is a generous mother. She will provide, in plentiful abundance, food for all her children, if they will but cultivate her soil in justice and in peace.’”

William Bourke Cockran is buried in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York, close to his fellow Irish-Americans, the actor Jimmy Cagney and the gossip columnist Dorothy Kilgallen.