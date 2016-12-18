Survey: Tell us what you think of Irish Times Abroad

What do you think of the recent changes? How can we make the site better?

 

Last month, Generation Emigration expanded to become Irish Times Abroad. We also introduced a new Irish Times Abroad Network for Irish-connected people around the world.

We want to know what you think of the changes, and are conducting a survey to harness your feedback. What has been your experience of using the site? What content do you like most? And what would you like to read more of? Do you have any suggestions for regular features, or individual stories? How can we make the site better?

The survey takes about seven minutes to complete, and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/IrishTimesAbroad. Many thanks.

