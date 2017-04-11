Retired abroad? Tell us about your experience

Where did you move to and why? How does your quality of life compare?

 

If you are thinking of retiring abroad, Fiona Reddan has all the financial info you need to know about transferring pensions, taxation issues, and how cost of living compares between the most popular European destinations for Irish retirees. Read the article at irishtimes.com/business/personal-finance/sun-sea-and-better-value-for-money-top-places-to-retire-1.3044030

If you have already moved abroad in retirement, we would like to hear about your experience. Where did you move to and why? What is your quality of life like there? How does the cost of living compare to Ireland? What about services such as healthcare? How did you find the process of transferring pensions etc? Do you travel back to Ireland regularly? Perhaps you spend months overseas every year, and the rest in Ireland? Are there any downsides?

Email your stories and photos to abroad@irishtimes.com . A selection will be published online. Thank you.

