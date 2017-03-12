‘Moving to France has given me great freedom’

In the run up to St Patrick’s Day, Irish Times Abroad is inviting readers around the world to upload their photos and stories to our new Picturing the Irish Diaspora interactive gallery. Each day we’ll pick one of the stories to highlight, but you can read them all, view the photos, and add your own at irishtimes.com/picturing-the-irish-diaspora.

Siobhan Sheehy, Perpignan, France

I moved with my husband to the lovely village of Peyrac de Mer in 2015. It is located ten minutes south from the city of Narbonne on a Mediterranean lagoon. We moved to France for the lifestyle, and of course the weather. This area of the Lanquedoc is unique, unspoilt, with lots of cultural acivities and events. Our village made us feel at home from the day we moved in.

We now have a wonderful group of friends. I started an Irish association, Celtic-Nua, and started set-dancing clases last October with an Irish teacher living in Carcassonne. All the participants are French exept three.

We are now hosting our first St Patrick’s day event here in the village, and next year are planning a traditional festival. Living here has given me great freedom. I never dreamed I would be living in such a wonderful place and organising a St Patrick’s Day event. I miss my family and friends in Ireland, but we never have a problem when we invite them to visit.

