Meet Toronto’s Mayo Person of the Year

Taoiseach Enda Kenny may be under the impression that he is the most eminent Mayo person in Toronto this week as he undertakes official duties there.

But on Saturday evening, more than 250 prominent members of the city’s Irish community will gather to honour Toronto’s Mayo Person of the Year 2017, former midwife and Irish language and culture activist Mary Kelleher.

Mrs Kelleher, originally from Derrycastle, near Kilkelly in Co Mayo, moved to Canada for a year in the 1960s, and stayed on when she met her husband, James Kelleher, from Millstreet in Co Cork.

Mary Kelleher and her husband James, who plays in an Irish band called Madd Paddy

The couple have two children, Siobhan (Kukolic) and Seamus, and three grandchildren, Jack, Jameson and Maggie.

Mrs Kelleher, the middle child in a family of five, trained as a nurse in Derbyshire and completed her midwifery degree in Glasgow. In a medical career spanning more than 40 years, she worked in three hospitals in Toronto as a post-partum nurse.

She is actively involved with the Irish community in Toronto, has attended Irish language classes for many years, and is a keen supporter of grandchildren’s competitive Irish dancing. Her elder grandson Jack recently competed at the World Irish Dance Championships in Dublin.

You’ve just been named Toronto’s Mayo Person of the Year 2017, how does that make you feel?

I was so honoured. I love Mayo, where I was born and raised. I learned so much from that simple upbringing that prepared me for my life journey. I cherish the memories of going to the bog to cut turf with my dad, milking the cows, churning the butter, feeding the chickens.

We didn’t have much, but we had a dictionary and lots of love. My mom always valued education, even though she didn’t have the chance herself.

Who can be considered for this honour, and how is it celebrated?

This is an annual award given to a person from Mayo who is involved in highlighting the Mayo culture in Toronto. The association runs picnics, dances, has a float in the St Patrick’s Day parade, fundraises for groups like the Mayo-Roscommon hospice, and other charities.

My husband, son, daughter and son-in-law, my three grandchildren and about 45 friends will be attending the banquet, along with about 200 other guests.

What took to you Canada?

I started nursing when I was 18 and retired at age 57 because of a chronic bad back. I would have loved to continue nursing as it was such a rewarding career. I delivered many babies in the community – with no phones or machines – which gave me a lot of experience.

I came to Toronto for a year to work in 1967 and met my husband Jim. We ended up getting married and building a life in Canada.

I worked at three different hospitals in and around Toronto – Humber Memorial, Etobicoke General and Credit Valley.

I cherish the life we have had here in Canada but I will always remember my roots in Mayo

What is your life like in Toronto?

We live in Mississauga, about 20 minutes outside Toronto. We are very involved with the Irish community and we support all the Irish associations as well. My husband is in an Irish band called Madd Paddy.

My three grandchildren are competitive Irish dancers with the Goggin Carroll School of Irish Dance.

My son Seamus Kelleher is a high school drama teacher who has written a number of original plays for his students. And my daughter Siobhan Kukolic is a freelance writer who is publishing a book called The Treasure You Seek about following your passion, this summer.

Do you get back to Mayo regularly, and do you still have family there?

When my children were young we went back to Mayo and Cork (where my husband is from) every other year, so that they would know their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Although we didn’t really have the budget for those trips, we felt it was very important.

Once our children were grown, my husband Jim and I continued to go back to Ireland every few years. In 2010, we went back to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Woodfield School, where I attended as a child. Keeping in touch with family and friends warms my heart and fills my cup.

Nursing and midwifery training took Mary Kelleher from Mayo to Derbyshire, Glasgow, and eventually to Toronto

We missed a few years as I was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2012 and again in 2016. I finished my treatment this past St Patrick’s Day and I am so excited to be feeling well for the upcoming Toronto Mayo Person of the Year banquet.

Is there anything you miss about living in Mayo?

I miss seeing my family and friends regularly, but we always keep in touch by phone and email. I listen to Mayo’s Midwest Radio through the internet most days and there is always Irish music playing in our house.