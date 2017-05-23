Irish in Manchester: ‘You don’t think terror will come to your city’

The city of Manchester is reeling after last night’s suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people including an eight-year-old girl.

Irish Times Abroad readers living in the city have been sending their reaction to the attack. To send us yours, email abroad@irishtimes.com.

Lucy Montague-Moffatt:

A woman I work with grabs my arm in the dark shadows of the shop we work in at 8am and tells me in a steady voice “I’m adopting you, if anything happens I live around the corner and you’re coming home with me.” She is waiting for a call from her daughter, a primary teacher who had pupils at the concert last night.

The atmosphere is sombre. Everyone is in shock.

“Are you ok?” The usual casual greeting to colleagues is met with the unusual “No, not really.”

I only found not about the horrific event when I received an influx of concerned messages this morning. It is only when something terrible happens that you realise how many people who care about you immediately associate you with the mention of “Manchester”.

Everyone here has a story of where they were “last time”, referring to the 1996 IRA bombings. There’s talk of white smoke pluming into the sky and a city that turned quiet for weeks after.

“I found one of the girls who worked in the food hall wandering in the street,” a co-worker tells me. “She still had her work apron on. I bundled her into the car and drove her home.”

That’s the other energy that is coursing through the people of Manchester today: action. Blood banks are fully stocked and donors are poised to run to the nearest bank when needed. A friend who is O- has contacted 10 banks and was turned away at them all. The story has spread of the homeless man who, begging outside the concert, became a hero by running inside after the blast to help. Mancunians are people of action, and today their arms are open.

Manchester is the same size as Dublin, so you are always going to know someone who knows someone who has been affected. People I work with were at the concert. Someone else sold tickets for it. He now wonders for the welfare of the stranger who bought those tickets from him, excitedly anticipating a night of singing, dancing and freedom.

This all feels too close to home. When you recognise the streets in news bulletins, the backdrop to people running and screaming in terror, it becomes very real.

British prime minister Theresa May has condemned the incident as ‘an appalling terrorist attack.’ Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

I walked through the shopping centre where I work for my lunch today, although I was hardly hungry, and passed police with huge guns strapped to their front. They talked to the few people wandering around the centre. They want people to feel safe. I had the urge to shake their hand, but gave them a nod of thanks instead.

My Irish friends are now scattered all over the world, but this morning I received messages from Australia, Bali, Barcelona, Madrid, France and Dublin making sure I was ok. These attacks are plotted to make people feel isolated and alone, but reading those messages invokes a sense of togetherness and love that will always win out over all else.

We just got word that shops are closing for the day. The city centre has shut down. This is not the time for shopping, it is a time for being with loved ones, even if that for me means on Skype.

Lucy Montague-Moffatt is a writer from a Dublin, currently living in Manchester. Her radio play In His Kiss will be aired on BBC Radio 4 this July. She writes at alittledishy.com

Greater Manchester Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack and have confirmed 22 fatalities and 59 injured. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Bryan Gray: ‘It makes you think more about your safety’

Manchester has been my home for eight years now. We live outside the city, but my office is 100m from the arena. Some of the guys I work with have daughters of the same age group as the concert-goers, so it has really left everyone feeling sombre. It just brings it [the fear of terror attacks] home, when it happens on your doorstep; even after the Paris, London attacks you don’t think it will come to your city. It makes you think more about your safety on a day to basis. But what can you do? You have to live your life. Manchester is a very resilient city and I’m sure the people will come together. There is a strong sense of community, so I’m sure it will bounce back stronger.

Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain’s deadliest terror attack in over a decade. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Oisín Share: ‘We all had friends at that concert’

I have been living in Manchester since 2009, but I happened to be in London for work yesterday and today so I’m watching the city I know so well engulfed in tragedy and chaos from afar. It is so shocking.

Manchester is a small city, with such a huge heart. It’s small enough that everything is familiar. We all had friends at that concert, other friends live next to the venue.

The city is also very proud, and this attack is devastating. We don’t expect these things in somewhere that isn’t a capital like London.