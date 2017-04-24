Irish in France: Send us your election reaction

How important is this election in for France, for the European Union, for you?

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Founder and leader of the political movement ‘En Marche!’ Emmanuel Macron took 8.4m votes (23.75 per cent) to Marine Le Pen’s (21.53 per cent) in the first round of the French Presidential Elections. Photograph: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Founder and leader of the political movement ‘En Marche!’ Emmanuel Macron took 8.4m votes (23.75 per cent) to Marine Le Pen’s (21.53 per cent) in the first round of the French Presidential Elections. Photograph: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

 

The pro-European centrist, Emmanuel Macron, and the anti-immigration, far-right Marine Le Pen have begun a final duel for the French presidency after anti-establishment anger knocked France’s traditional political parties out of the race on Sunday.

We’re asking Irish people living in France for their reaction and predictions. Who will win the battle? If you can vote, who will you be casting your ballot for on May 7th and why? What’s the mood like where you live? How important is this election in for France, for the European Union, for you?

Send your opinions to abroad@irishtimes.com, with a few lines about yourself, and what you do in France. A photo is optional. Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.