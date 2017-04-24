Irish in France: Send us your election reaction

The pro-European centrist, Emmanuel Macron, and the anti-immigration, far-right Marine Le Pen have begun a final duel for the French presidency after anti-establishment anger knocked France’s traditional political parties out of the race on Sunday.

We’re asking Irish people living in France for their reaction and predictions. Who will win the battle? If you can vote, who will you be casting your ballot for on May 7th and why? What’s the mood like where you live? How important is this election in for France, for the European Union, for you?

