Irish in Chicago in ‘shock and fear’ after Trump’s election

The past two weeks in Chicago has been a rollercoaster of emotions, especially for the Irish community. Two weeks ago, the city celebrated its first World Series in 108 years, and two days later, five million people gathered to for the largest celebration the US has ever seen.

The following day, Ireland’s rugby team beat the New Zealand All Blacks at Soldier’s Field. The city was in a celebratory mood. Cubbie blue and Ireland’s green could be seen throughout the downtown streets.

One week later, this largely democratic city awoke to the news that Donald Trump had been elected as 45th president of the United States. A sombre pall fell over the city of Chicago. The realisation of what had just happened was beginning to sink in.

One of the main pillars of Trump’s campaign was his tough, anti-immigrant stance. His official government website outlines his plan on immigration, in which he states that he will end catch and release, have zero tolerance for criminal aliens, block funding for sanctuary cities, cancel any executive action on immigration, and reform legal immigration.

Trump doubled down on his hard stance during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, stating that he would deport “two to three million” criminal aliens currently in the US. It is clear he is not planning to back away from plans for mass deportations.

The response to this election by the immigrant community has been one of shock and fear. No one knows what Trump will actually do as president, and it is the fear of the unknown that has so many people concerned and worried about their futures.

The day after the election, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights held a press conference and strategy session. The mood around the room was initially one of despair, but the meeting ended in resolve.

Irish Senator Billy Lawless spoke at the press conference, and called on Trump to work with others on comprehensive immigration reform, and to protect deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) recipients.

“I pledge to do all that I can, as Ireland’s first emigrant senator, to advance the cause of the undocumented and support the diaspora under a Trump administration,” he said.

Organisations around the country are beginning to arrange “know your rights” campaigns and tutorials for the undocumented people in their communities.

Many Irish Americans in Chicago do not see immigration reform as an Irish problem. They see it as an issue affecting Hispanics and those from the Middle East. But the Irish undocumented are affected, and the fear and anxiety is real and pervasive.

There are about 50,000 undocumented Irish currently living in the United States. Many were proactive in the months before the presidential election, and have reached out to Chicago Irish Immigrant Support (CIIS) and our partners to take advantage of legal services.

In the two to three months preceding the election, the legal services programme at CIIS was at full capacity. The demand increased significantly as the election approached and the election polls became closer. In the past few days, requests for legal assistance have skyrocketed. Many undocumented Irish are exploring options and asking for advice should the immigration authorities come knocking at their door.

There are a large number of Irish who moved their families to the US when they were young. They have lived most of their lives as undocumented. These children, many now young adults, have American accents, went to American schools, have American friends and play American sports. They have no memory of their homeland and have not been back to Ireland since they left at two or three years of age.

For many, they have kept their immigration status a well-guarded secret. Through DACA, these young people were registered, applied for and received a social security number and are contributing members of American society. Trump has vowed to reverse DACA and has made many young people’s future uncertain.

DACA was never meant to be a permanent solution; it was meant to be a stopgap measure until comprehensive immigration reform could be enacted. It is understandable that many of the undocumented in out community are fearful.

The stress and uncertainty that has arisen due to the result of the election will surely continue, until there is clarity on what policies the next administration will pursue. For now, CIIS is urging our community to remain calm and vigilant, and to stay out of trouble. Irish immigration centres across the United States have been assisting the immigrant community for decades, and will continue to work even harder over the coming years.

Chicago Irish Immigrant Support and our partners at the Coalition of Irish Immigration Centers, The Celts for Immigration Reform, and Senator Lawless will work to ensure that the Irish community is safe, and that there is a resolution to this situation through comprehensive immigration reform. The Irish community in Chicago has always stuck together and has been there for each other. This will not change.

Michael Collins is executive director of Chicago Irish Immigrant Support. See irishchicago.org