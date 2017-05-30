Irish in Britain: Who will/would you vote for in the election?

Who do you think should form the next government and why?

The UK elections will be held on June 8th. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The UK elections will be held on June 8th. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

 

The gap between the Conservatives and Labour is narrowing as Britain prepares to go to the polls next week to vote in the next government.

Irish Times Abroad wants to hear from our readers living there. Are you engaged with British politics? Who do you want to see forming the next government? Who do you think will win and why? If you have a vote, how will you be casting it? If you don’t, how would you vote if you could?

Send us your opinions to abroad@irishtimes.com (max 300 words) with a few lines about yourself (where you live in the UK, your Irish connection, and occupation). A photo is optional. A selection may be published online or in print. Thank you.

