Irish Cultural Centre: A connection to Ireland in London

When the local council told the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith in 2010 that it intended to sell the building the centre was using, it looked like the Irish community would lose their beloved meeting place.

The centre has been an integral part of the Irish community in west London for more than 20 years. A hub of arts, culture and community, it welcomed anyone with an interest in Ireland, greeting them with a smile. Everyone who stepped in the doors of the centre spoke of it fondly. Whether they had popped in to watch a match once, or had spent most of their free time there, they told of positive experiences. It was a special place where people went to experience the comforts of Ireland away from home: the people, the craic and the culture.

So there was shock when Hammersmith and Fulham council told the board of directors at the centre that the price tag on the building was in the millions. It seemed all was lost, but the Irish community rallied to their cause.

After much campaigning, fundraising and many meetings of the ICC board, a solution was reached. The old centre would be knocked down but in its place a new Irish Cultural Centre would be built – and there would be 24 flats above it that a local housing association would rent out as affordable accommodation. The ICC raised £1.5 million (€1.8 million) to buy the freehold and secure this part of the deal.

The fundraising is continuing and to date the ICC has raised more than £3 million. The official opening of the new centre will take place in June 2017 .

Challenging times

The past three years have been challenging for the ICC as it has had no permanent premises. Yet it has continued to keep programmes alive and has had some very successful and high-profile events such as the Troubles, Tragedy and Trauma conference, chaired by former president Mary McAleese in January this year. This gave the Irish community and those interested in the subject the opportunity to understand in depth the personal impact the troubles had on Northern Ireland. It also created a platform for those affected to share their stories.

Our most successful series to date was the 1916 lecture series. There were so many events in Ireland, it was very important for the diaspora to have the chance to attend the series and mark the centenary year in London too. The ICC plays an important role in ensuring people feel connected to home, particularly with events such as the 1916 centenary year.

Despite the upheaval of the past three years, the ICC has continued to run programmes and events by using a number of other venues in west London. The centre offers a variety of language and music classes, groups for elders, gigs, conferences and theatre events throughout the year that ensure there is something for everybody.

Last September, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool, it had an intake of 80 students taking lessons in the Irish language at beginners or advanced level. This language programme has attracted people from a variety backgrounds and heritages. Many students are returning to the language from their school days. Others are learning it for the first time. Some are second- or third-generation Irish. Others have no Irish blood at all, just a keen interest in the language.

Social aspect

The social aspect of the classes is very important for our students too as they know they are in a safe learning environment, surrounded by people who have a common interest, so friendships blossom over the term. Week by week, you hear the “Dia duit” coming through the door and the cúpla focail with more confidence.

The same happens at our music lessons, which take place weekly throughout the term. We have lessons in the fiddle, the bodhrán, the tin whistle, the guitar and the flute. The students of those lessons are at various stages of life too; some just beginning school and others are at retirement age.

Everyone learns together in a group setting, and also has one-to-one time with the tutors. The ICC organises a social session for students, which is a great chance for them to be immersed in the music and to invite their families and friends along for the tunes, the craic and to see what they have been up to.

Our elders programme is socially driven. There are monthly tea dances, with fantastic musicians, dancing and fun; weekly poetry and reading meetings; and weekly sessions for singing and reminiscing. This programme encourages fond memories of home. It is a chance for our elderly community to meet in a safe and welcoming environment.

We also have a schools outreach programme, which has benefited almost 1,000 students in the past year. With such a large number of Irish people living in London, we feel it is important that the outreach programme give the children an introduction to Irish culture through storytelling, song, dance and craft.

Reaching out

We also have partnerships with various organisations across the UK such as London Irish Rugby club, Wigmore Hall, a recital venue in Marylebone, and the University of Liverpool. We continue to reach out to develop and explore new partnerships and relationships across the UK and Ireland for events and to enhance our links with Ireland.

The ICC celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2015, which was marked by events throughout the year, after leaving the old centre. Naturally, the Irish community is eagerly awaiting the return to the centre along with the ICC staff. We look forward to getting back, planning for the future and opening our doors again to the public next year, and we are very thankful for all of the support we have received from everyone.

Katie Walsh is assistant manager at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith. You can contact the centre at info@theirishculturalcentre.co.uk or on (0044) 208 563 8232.