Irish abroad: Would you come home to vote on abortion?

The Citizens’ Assembly has recommended a change in the law to allow abortion in a wide range of circumstances. Almost two-thirds of the members voted for no restriction on the reasons for allowing abortion.

The assembly’s recommendations will be presented to the Oireachtas and if accepted would mean the holding of a referendum to overturn the existing Constitutional provision banning abortion.

As an Irish person living abroad, what do you think of the recommendation? If a referendum is held, would you like to be able to vote on the issue? Would you travel back to Ireland to cast your ballot, like thousands of people did for the marriage equality referendum in 2015?

