Irish abroad: Who should become next Taoiseach?

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has finally announced he is stepping down as leader of Fine Gael, with his successor to be in place by Friday June 2nd.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar are seen as the two front-runners to become the next Taoiseach.

We want to hear from our readers living overseas: What do you think Enda Kenny’s legacy will be as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach? How has Ireland changed in the six years since he took the helm? Who would you like to see become the next Taoiseach? As an Irish person living overseas, do you care? What policies would you like to see the next Taoiseach pursuing, which could affect you?

Email your response (max 300 words) to abroad@irishtimes.com, including a few lines about you and where you live now. A selection may be published online. Thank you.