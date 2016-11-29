Irish abroad: Here’s how to watch the Late Late Toy Show

No matter your age, if you grew up or had kids yourself in Ireland, the Late Late Toy Show is likely to feature somewhere in your nostalgic Christmas memory bank.

More than 1.5 million viewers around the globe are expected to watch this year’s show, which airs this Friday at 9.35pm Irish time.

The show is available to watch for free worldwide, live and on-demand, on RTÉPlayer International ( rte.ie/player)on desktop, iOS and Android apps.

“The fact that it is available to watch free across the world means that Irish emigrants get a chance to connect with their home in a way that is absolutely unique to us as a people,” Ryan Tubridy said this week.

“Nobody else would understand what this bonkers show is about!”

Is he right? Is the Toy Show uniquely Irish? Will you be watching from abroad this year? Is it a tradition you have passed down to your kids overseas? Or does the show make you cringe?

