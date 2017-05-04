Global Irish Civic Forum brings diaspora groups together in Dublin

More than 200 people representing 150 Irish diaspora organisations around the world are gathering in Dublin Castle today for the second Global Irish Civic Forum.

Among the topics up for discussion at the two-day event are proposals to extend voting rights in presidential elections to citizens living outside the State; the implementation of the Government’s diaspora policy, published just before the last forum in 2015; new emigration trends and the future needs of the Irish abroad; and how returning emigrants can be better supported.

The two-day forum, which follows a similar model to the bi-annual Global Irish Economic Forum, was proposed as part of the Government’s diaspora policy.

The aim is to bring representatives from a diverse range of organisations, from welfare to business, sports and culture, together to share with Government, and each other, their experiences, views and suggestions for best supporting the Irish diaspora worldwide.

Minister of State for Diaspora Joe McHugh said the gathering provided a “valuable opportunity for Irish community organisations in different parts of the world to engage directly with each other, and to learn from each other”.

“Bringing together such a diverse and large diaspora audience will allow us to discuss some of the most pressing issues affecting the global Irish.”