When tragedy struck 6,000km from home, the Irish community was there

When tragedy struck my life 6,000km from home, the local Irish community was there for me in so many ways. Ever since, I have felt the obligation to give back.

I moved to Atlanta, Georgia in late summer 2012 full of hope and optimism on what my new life would bring. Recently married, I was starting a new exciting job in the financial heartland of the southeastern USA after 10 years of financial education and work life in Ireland.

Within months of arriving, I was left dealing with the personal devastation of a marriage breakdown, and a subsequent serious knee injury that threatened my long term mobility.

Those were very tough times personally. I felt numb; how could this happen to me? It would have been so easy to just quit and go home. But something was telling me that this was meant to be part of my journey.

Acceptance was the hardest part. I did a lot of reading. It’s not the falling down that counts, it’s how you react that defines you. I really had to look deep inside and figure out what I really wanted from life.

My family and friends back home were incredibly supportive. My mother and father were always on the other end of the phone for a chat. My younger brother even moved here for a year. My youngest sister came over for the summer. Friends called and others landed for a visit. Everyone rallied around me. Looking back, I was so lucky to have them.

I was also awestruck by the support I received from the Irish and Irish-American community in Atlanta. Even though the Irish population is much smaller than in the northeast or west coast, it’s a tight knit community here. It reminded me of my big family back home. They really helped me power through and recover. It felt like a true family environment thousands of kilometres from home. People were always calling, inviting me to things, making sure I was okay and felt included as part of the community.

In the days after the knee surgery, I had so many people coming through the door I had to leave it ajar. A nurse asked “Are you some kind of famous person, you have so many visitors?” I said “No, that’s just Irish people”.

One particular day, one of my Irish friend’s wife dropped over a huge homemade shepherd’s pie. All I had to do was pop it into the microwave when I was hungry. It sounds like a simple thing but it made such a difference to have Irish homecooked food right there when I was so immobile, so far from home. It was my dinner every day for over a week. Another Irish friend sent his wife, a nurse, over to re-do my bandages. The support and kindness was really incredible, and I got to meet some really inspirational people along the way.

My heart finally healed and after some intense physical therapy, my knee is fully recovered.

I feel very grateful to be developing my business career in an Irish multinational company here in Atlanta. Since my ordeal, I have immersed myself in the local community here, in an effort to give back for all the support I received. I am now president of Irish Network Atlanta, the 20th chapter of its kind in the US, and treasurer of Atlanta GAA, where I have helped to grow revenue substantially over the past three years by sourcing funding from new places and developing relationships with other Irish groups in the city.

Brian Boland (left) with other recipients of the Irish Echo’s ‘Top 40 under 40 Irish in the US’ awards in 2016.

I was very proud to be very proud to be recognised as a recent award winner in the 2016 Top 40 under 40 Irish in the US by the Irish Echo.

Despite all the challenges I faced, I now look back on the whole experience as a blessing. It’s definitely made me a stronger person, and a better son, brother, partner, friend and community member. I feel fortunate to have meet so many amazing people in the community and hear so many incredible stories. I always try to be there for someone going through difficult times. Simply reaching out can make a world of difference. I hope this continues to be a part of my life for many years to come.