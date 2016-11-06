Irish abroad: Tell us about the weird and wacky food where you live

Irish Times Food Month kicked off in The Irish Times this week, and we are looking for our readers overseas to tell us about the speciality dishes where they live. What has surprised, delighted or disgusted you about the foods on offer, or local attitudes towards growing, buying and eating, or dining out? What weird or wacky dishes have you sampled or come to love since moving there?

Send us an email with your experiences, recipes or foodie pics to emigration@irishtimes.com with Food Month in the subject line. Thank you.