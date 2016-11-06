Irish abroad: Tell us about the weird and wacky food where you live

Send us your stories and recipes for Irish Times Food Month

Chicken feet stew, anyone?

Chicken feet stew, anyone?

 

Irish Times Food Month kicked off in The Irish Times this week, and we are looking for our readers overseas to tell us about the speciality dishes where they live. What has surprised, delighted or disgusted you about the foods on offer, or local attitudes towards growing, buying and eating, or dining out? What weird or wacky dishes have you sampled or come to love since moving there?

Send us an email with your experiences, recipes or foodie pics to emigration@irishtimes.com with Food Month in the subject line. Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.