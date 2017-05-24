From Seoul Gaels to Helsinki Harps: Funding announced for Global GAA

Was your GAA club one of the 59 across the globe that received news of a windfall when the Global Games Development Fund 2017 was launched today? Some €252,700 was allocated to 59 projects supporting Gaelic games initiatives in countries from South Korea to Argentina.

The funding is provided equally by the GAA and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (through its Emigrant Support Programme), and is intended to increase opportunities for the Irish diaspora, and the communities they live in abroad, to play Gaelic games.

Applications for funding were considered for one-off events and for ongoing projects, and the biggest tranche of cash was granted to the South African Gaelic Sports Foundation, which was awarded €16,000. Only one other African country received funding – Lilongwe Crokes GAA in Malawi, which was awarded €10,000.

Strong in Asia

Gaelic games are strongly supported in Asia, where 15 projects in seven countries were approved for funding, including six in South Korea and four in China. A total of 11 clubs in Canada and eight in the US will receive cash support, and in South America, the Hurling Club of Buenos Aires in Argentina was given €15,000, the second largest disbursement from the Fund this year.

Launching the 2017 Fund, the Minister for the Diaspora Joe McHugh said: “It is wonderful to see the continued success of the Global Games Development Fund, and to recognise the invaluable work of the Fund in supporting GAA clubs across the globe, to forge greater links with members of our diaspora.

“I am delighted to continue to support and work in partnership with the GAA in developing networks, strengthening the Irish identity and contributing significantly to the creation and vitality of Irish communities abroad.

The Minister also said it was “important to acknowledge the efforts being made by the GAA in the development of ladies’ sports”.