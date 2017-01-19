Earthquakes in Italy: ‘We were snowed in with nowhere to run’

Central Italy was hit again by earthquakes yesterday, for the third time in the last six months. Irish people living in the affected region have shared their experience of the tremors through the Irish Times Abroad Network.

Patrick Riordan: ‘We ended up snowed in with nowhere to run’

I currently living in Urbino, a small walled city with a population of about 10,000, in the province Le Marche. I am studying Italian and Italian literature in the Università degli studi di Urbino Carlo Bo.

Yesterday the town was hit by earthquakes, and combined with the snowstorms that have been relentless here over the past few days, we ended up snowed in with nowhere to run. Luckily, Urbino is not dangerously close to the epicentre. However, the town is at least 500 years old, and the housing is anything but modern.

I live in a small one bedroom house on the bottom floor of a four-storey building. At about 11.30am Italian time there were two earthquakes in less than 10 minutes. For one, I was in college and the bookshelves began shaking. That was the first time I had been out of the house at the moment of an earthquake, including those that struck last year.

There have been aftershocks. I was feeling slight shakes, barely strong enough to be noticed, throughout yesterday evening and last night. We are relatively certain we will remain safe, but when books begin to fall off the shelves and people screaming, it is difficult not to panic.

Patricia Crotty: ‘You have no idea how long they’re going to last’

I live in the Marches Region in Central Italy, one of the areas most affected by seismic activity over the past few months. Luckily, my town is at least 100km from the various epicentres around the Marches/Abruzzi/Umbria border area.

On August 24th last I got home late after a holiday in Ireland, crawled gratefully into bed, only to be woken by violent shaking in the middle of the night. Even though I knew exactly what it was, I lay there immobile, speechless for a few moments before I could manage a “Did you feel that?” to my husband. The higher up you are in a building, the more you feel it. We were on the third floor, but my daughters, on the second floor, slept blissfully through.

The thing about earthquakes is you have no idea how long they’re going to last, and how much worse they’re going to get. I was on the 22nd floor of a building downtown San Francisco for a very nasty 6.9 shake in 1989, when everything flew off shelves, and as I stood under a doorway looking out a window, I could see the nearby skyscrapers swaying. That kind of experience marks you, and seems to give a kind of hyper-sensitivity to this type of phenomena.

After that first 6.0 earthquake in August, which sadly resulted in over 300 deaths in mainly old houses in hilltop towns built well before increasingly strict building codes came into effect, things quietened down for a while.

My sister came for a visit from Ireland on October 29th. She was woken on the morning of the 30th by the bookcases banging against the wall. As this was her first experience of an earthquake, it took her a while to figure out what all the racket was about.

It was supposed to snow this week here in our area, and each morning my daughters grunted in disgust as they woke to no snow yet again. “I suppose that means we have to go to school.” At around 10.30am yesterday morning, the earth shook again, a short lull, and then two more shocks at 11.15 and 11.25. The girls got to leave school early.

We were quite blasé about this one, since the earthquakes were not quite as strong as previous ones. Most of the areas at highest risk have been evacuated, even though the populations of those areas are suffering terribly, having had to abandon homes and farms that were either destroyed or unsafe. A number of initiatives have been set up to help them, including buying local products such as hams and cheeses from Norcia, or lentils from Castelluccio.

I read this morning about the hotel hit by an avalanche triggered by the earthquakes yesterday. It was engulfed by snow and moved 10 metres down the hill. I have a Danish friend who lives nearby. I remembered a short video she had posted on Facebook just last week showing a very relaxing snow scene, where you could see bathers through the steam rising from a hot pool outside a hotel. It was that very hotel that was hit by the avalanche. She just told me now that she has four friends inside the hotel, and they’re still waiting for news.

Jonathan Doyle: ‘It is unnerving for people unused to seismic instability’

When the earthquake hit I was seated with a colleague at the meeting table in my office in Frascati, about 130 km from the epicentre at Montereale. At first I felt a dull jolt, which evolved into strong shaking. It felt like being seated on a thick mattress placed upon a gravel sorter: multiple horizontal backwards and forwards shifts of varying intensity, prolonged for several seconds but which seem an eternity.

I focused on the hill visible from my window to try to gauge the movement of the building. The movement of the earth leaves you feeling puny and powerless.

It was nothing as grave as the Amatrice tremor in the depth of night last August, however, which shook with a much more violent strength. It is a very unnerving experience for people like me who are unused to seismic instability.

