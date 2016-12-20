Dublin Airport reunions: 'There’s no place like home for Christmas'

Warm scenes played out in the arrivals hall of Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning as tired but excited emigrants reunited with their loved ones for Christmas.

Travellers wearing shorts and flip flops filed into Terminal 2 after the 6.45am Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi disgorged its passengers, many of them connecting from Sydney, into the brisk Dublin morning.

The O’Keefes were waiting eagerly under a bunch of “Welcome Home” balloons to surprise Lynn, who had been working and travelling around Australia for the past two years.

“She doesn’t know we’re here,” said her sister Gillian, nodding towards her other sister Ruth and mother Carolyn. “We drove up this morning from Cork. She’s coming in from Sydney – well, Japan – Sydney is where she was for the last two years and she’s slowly made her way back. We can’t wait to see her, she’s the baby –24.”

Also making her way from Sydney, where she has been living for nine years, was Lauren Atkinson. “It’s great to be home,” she said, beaming after she arrived. “There’s no place like home for Christmas.” Her mother Pamela said they had lots planned over the coming weeks, adding: “I’m going to squeeze her to bits.”

The slightly later Aer Lingus arrivals from Boston and New York and the American Airlines passengers from Philadelphia wore more seasonally appropriate attire of wool hats and heavy coats.

When Rick King, from Massachusetts, stepped into the arrivals hall his two daughters, Julia and Erin, swiftly plonked a Santa hat on his head to match the ones they were wearing.

Julia moved to Ireland from the US 2½ years ago to work for Amazon. Her sister Erin followed her and is now a florist. Rick, a US government lawyer –“It sounds better than it is”– had been in Ireland once before, although things did not go exactly as planned.

“I came here for about four or five days when my middle daughter was studying at Trinity. I frankly had a heart attack so I don’t remember much about it,” he said, laughing.

“We’re having a bit of a do-over now,” added Erin.

“We were here during April,” continued Rick. “Which is funny because it seems like the weather wasn’t all that different really.”

Boston flight

A few feet away, a six-strong contingent was also awaiting the Boston flight, a Tricolour draped over the security barrier with a message reading, “Welcome home Dylan.”

“He’s brilliant at football,” said his mother Suzanne McCabe. “He went to Florida to play soccer and do an MBA on a scholarship with Lynn University .”

The gang had arrived in plenty of time for the 8.25am landing but would have to wait a while to see Dylan after it turned out many passengers’ bags did not make it to Dublin. “Sure my bag’s lost and I have this wedding tomorrow,” one young man grumbled into his phone as he walked towards the exit.

No such issues for Kevin Cooper, though, who was greeted off the flight by his sister Gemma and her fiance. Kevin works in Providence, Rhode Island, and has been in the US for eight years. How does it feel to be home? “Pretty sweet,” he smiled. “I haven’t seen my sister in 2½ years.”

Gemma has been living in Dubai for the last six years. “We just landed in yesterday,” she said. “So we were down in Waterford and we’re straight back now to pick Kevin up.”

With most of the transatlantic traffic through by 9am, the McCabes, still waiting at the security barrier with their Tricolour, appeared to be wilting. But they jumped up and and launched into a rendition of Olé Olé Olé and rushed to embrace Dylan, unburdened by any luggage, as he finally walked through the sliding doors.