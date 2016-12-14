Do you sleep in your old room when you come back to Ireland for Christmas?

Tell us about the homes and bedrooms you left behind and what it’s like to visit

Does sleeping in your old bed transport you back to your teenage years?

Does sleeping in your old bed transport you back to your teenage years?

 

Many people travelling home this Christmas might be reminded of some teenage obsessions – for Ian Maleney it’s the Conor Oberst lyrics he scrawled on a bedroom cupboard with permanent marker.

Is the bedroom in your parents’ home still a relic to your childhood? Or has it changed completely since you moved out? Do you sleep in your old bed when you come back to Ireland for Christmas? Or perhaps the house where you grew up has been sold, and your room is now someone else’s?

Irish Times Abroad would like to hear from emigrants about the homes and bedrooms they have left behind, and how they feel about returning to them (or not), particularly at this time of year.

Email your thoughts (and pics if you have them) to abroad@irishtimes.com. Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.