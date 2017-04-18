Australia to scrap 457 visa programme popular with Irish

Australia is to scrap its skilled 457 visa programme which has allowed tens of thousands of Irish workers to immigrate to the country in recent years.

Announcing the policy change on Facebook, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was “putting Australians first” by giving them priority for jobs currently open to overseas workers.

The 457 visa, which allowed skilled foreign workers and their partners and children to live in Australia for up to four years if sponsored by an employer, was designed to fill labour shortages in the Australian economy.

Since the economic crash in Ireland in 2008, the 457 visa has been particularly popular with Irish construction and healthcare workers looking to move to Australia.

On December 31st 2016, there were 6,139 Irish holders of these visas living in Australia.

Current 457 visa holders will be unaffected by the changes.

As the economy has tightened - particularly in Western Australia where the mining industry has contracted considerably - the programme has come under fire, especially from unions which claim it is prioritising foreign workers for jobs over Australians.

Mr Turnbull said on Tuesday that the number of occupations eligible for the new skilled foreign worker visa programme to replace the 457 will be reduced, and the threshold to qualify will be raised.

“Australians must have priority for Australian jobs - so we’re abolishing the 457 visas,” he said.

“We’ll no longer let 457 visas be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians.”

A new two- or four-year temporary visa “designed to recruit the best and the brightest” will still allow businesses to “get access to the skills they need to grow and invest”, he added.

The new visa would “better target genuine skills shortages” and would include new requirements such as previous work experience, better English-language proficiency, a criminal record check, and labour market testing.

Currently 95,758 people are in Australia on a 457 visa. The highest proportion of foreign workers came from India (24.6 per cent), the United Kingdom (19.5 per cent) and China (5.8 per cent).

There has been a significant drop in the number of Irish applying for 457 visas in the last two years, as emigration from Ireland has fallen and the Australian economy - particularly in Western Australia - has tightened.

In the 12 months to June 2016, just 3,030 Irish people, including workers, their partners and children, were granted these skilled visas, down 26 per cent from 4,119 the previous year, and 71 per cent since the numbers peaked in 2013.

New South Wales and Western Australia are the most popular destinations for Irish workers on these visas, with about one-third of the total number going to live in each region. The remaining third were divided among the six other Australian territories.

Did you emigrate to Australia on a 457 visa? What do you think of the announcement? Irish Times Abroad wants to hear from readers in Australia. Send us an email with your 457-visa story to abroad@irishtimes.com.