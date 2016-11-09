‘A dark day for America’: Irish in US respond to Trump victory

Donald Trump has been elected 45th president of the United States of America. Irish people living in the US have been sending us their reaction: below is a selection of the responses.

Jenny Foxe, New York: ‘Trump is not the role model I want for my sons’

I am sick to the stomach. I have been a permanent resident of New York since 2012. I have two male children, and Donald Trump is not the role model I want for them. My 9-year-old is worried his best friend who is Muslim is “going to get kicked out of the country”. I’m so sorry to realise that there are so many people so full of hate in the US to make this happen.

Fiona McEntee, Chicago: ‘As an immigration attorney, I am worried for my clients’

I moved from Dublin to Chicago 12 years ago, and became a US citizen in 2013, just before the birth of my first child, Rose. As I lie awake in bed refreshing the results of my phone, I am tearing up thinking about how I will explain this to Rose in the morning. While she is only three, she understood there was a “competition” between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and she knew where our vote would go. She also saw him mock the disabled on television and she asked me a few times what he was doing. How can I explain to her that that man will be our next president?

As an immigration attorney, I am genuinely worried about my clients - both current and future. I’m worried that, as immigrants, they will feel further polarised in this country. Trump has discussed making sweeping changes to the immigration system including getting rid of the J-1 visa programme which will have a big impact on my practice. There is also a “startup visa” in the works which was going to be a wonderful solution for lots of my entrepreneur clients, but who knows what will happen with that? Further, I can only imagine that the general demand for visas and green cards will dramatically decrease and understandably so.

Deirdre Hogan, San Francisco: ‘The USA that was the home of the brave and the land of the free is gone’

I’ve been here for four years and as I’m not a citizen I could not vote. I am both exceptionally angry and deeply saddened at the outcome of the election. That over half the eligible voters in this amazing and diverse country could have freely chosen to elect a man who is, beyond reasonable doubt, a racist, a sexist, a narcissist and who has not articulated in any real or meaningful way his vision and plan to “make America great again” is beyond my comprehension.

It is clear people feel frustrated with the “establishment” but where have common sense and decency gone? People will give many reasons for why they voted for Trump, but in my view, it was a vote of hate and fear: hatred and fear of immigrants and their perceived influence and impact on a country ironically born of immigrants (if you discount native Americans which most of the US does); a hatred and fear of poverty and the comparisons those without constantly make against those with; a hatred and fear for the rise in equality for women; and a hatred and fear for Democrats and liberal ideals and values such as the rights of gay men and women to be married, and the rights of a woman to control her own body.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe it is not hatred and fear at all but an inertia that has prevailed, and led the US to this dark place.

I ran the New York Marathon on Sunday and with over 120 countries represented the crowds were amazing and cheered us runners on the whole way. It made me fall in love with Americans again. But today, I am hurting because the USA I came to live in, that I loved, the USA that was the land of opportunity, the USA that was the home of the brave and the land of the free is gone. It’s now the home of the haters and the fearful and the lazy. It’s a USA I’m no longer sure I want to live in.

Erica Nolan: ‘The thought of leaving the US has crossed my mind’

Yesterday, at 10.30am, I cast my vote for Hillary Clinton. I am a 23-year-old from the US, who has lived in Ireland. I don’t consider myself a Democrat or Republican. I typically vote with decency and human rights in mind. I believed I was in the country’s majority and was excited to watch the votes roll in for our first female president.

I sat down in front of my family’s television and watched as everything I believed in started to unfold. As I sit here now, in utter shock and awake at 2am, a few worries are circling around in my head.

How difficult will it be for my younger brother, who has a chronic illness, to get healthcare now that our president is planning to take away all of the healthcare reform put into place by President Obama? How much deeper will the racial divides between our police and minorities grow now that our president is backed by the KKK? In four years, will I have the same rights as a woman that I do today? Will my friends in the LGBT+ community be able to marry the people they love and openly be themselves by the time Trump’s presidency ends? How will the children of immigrants be affected by this man who plans to build a wall--metaphorical or not-- around our borders? And, how is this going to change our relations with the rest of the world? How is it going to change our relations with ourselves?

I am overwhelmed by these results and confused about what I should do. The thought of leaving the US has crossed my mind more than once during this presidential election. I studied at UL for a semester during my third year and have dreamed of going back to Ireland someday. The idea seems pretty appealing right now. As I think through all of the what ifs and hows, I realise that if people like me give up on our country now, America will cease to exist as we know it. For once, we have to own up to the blunder we’ve made as a nation and stand together. I’m exhausted and scared out of my mind.

Noel Reidy, California: ‘This is truly a dark day for America’

It’s almost 1am pacific time and I’m struggling to accept what has happened. The presidential campaign seems to have been part of everyone’s lives both here and internationally for some time and it’s hard to accept that it’s over when you consider who is now going to be Commander in Chief...

I’ve been living in California for almost five years and have enjoyed the balance of amazing weather, interesting people and general energy that purrs around Silicon Valley. Since moving here we’ve started a family and have a son who is now two years old, which has made me take a lot more interest in the political landscape both locally and nationally.

When I heard Trump was a candidate in the early stages of the pre-election process, I dismissed the idea right away because all I could think of was; terrible hair/fake tan/horrible character/reality TV star who clearly lacked any political experience. As the election process unfolded, I gained comfort from the fact that I didn’t know anyone who was a Trump supporter. When he began to get more media coverage through behaving like a brat, his behaviour became irritating but when he brought inappropriateness to new levels thanks to demonstrating racism, misogyny, mocking the disabled and boasting about sexual abuse my mind was blown as to how anyone could continue to support him and consider voting for him as their next president.

I gained a degree of comfort from the analysis and polls that have been a part of the daily narrative here for many months, all indicating that the American people would make a choice that would hopefully lead to a qualified candidate to take the reins from Obama, who has worked to improve the economy, address income inequality and access to healthcare, and achieve a balance of being a strong, sensible leader while also being a present father and family man.

Most Irish people can agree that guns have no place in society, not to mention military grade assault rifles that have been at the root of many of the mass shootings America has experienced. Gun control looked to be moving in the right direction under Clinton but Trump’s views in this space, as with most of his views are non-specific, ill informed and inflammatory. This aggressive rhetoric, amongst many other violent themes he’s conveyed in his speeches, rallies and online media highlight a character that is completely unpresidential and unworthy of being elected as such.

This is truly a dark day for America. We can only hope that a suitable team of advisors are put in place to keep him in check and refine his extremist intentions.

Ivan Harrow, San Francisco: ‘I believe American society will endure and prosper’

While I’m disappointed by the result, I believe American society will endure and prosper. This is a great country and one person won’t disrupt the innovation that is inherent in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. As President of the Irish Network in the Bay Area, I’m constantly amazed by the talent and ingenuity of Irish people who choose to move here and often set up businesses in this region. With new leaders there will always be challenges ahead but there’s too much at stake to stop progress. I’ve lived here for six years and witnessed an amazing and supportive growth environment. That will not change overnight, or even in four years.

Tracey Delaney, Boston: ‘Hillary supporters got complacent’

I am originally from Co Wexford. Here in Massachusetts, the mood is one of disappointment and despair. This state which is known for its universities such as Harvard and M.I.T., voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. As did I.

I think Hillary supporters got complacent and didn’t speak up against Trump. Even though the majority of people are getting their information from Facebook and other social media, there was a hesitancy among people to “talk politics” on their pages.

I feel let down, not just by Trump supporters but by those who voted third party or refused to speak up in favour of Hillary Clinton on their social media. The irony is, they’re all posting about it now....

Jennifer Daly, Indiana: ‘My heart is truly broken’

My heart is truly broken. I left Ireland on what seemed like a golden ticket opportunity almost six years ago. I got a Master of Education, made so many friends, and even found the love of my life over here. America is everything you hope it would be and more. I have never felt more of a sense of sadness and deflation as I have tonight. Not just in myself, but in everybody I have met. I am 28 years old, engaged to an American, and tonight as things got so bad, my American citizen fiancé looked at me and said “I don’t want to live here anymore”.

James Parsons, New York: ‘I am more hopeful about the future of the United States than I have ever been’

I am a dual citizen of the US and the Republic of Ireland (Co Galway), and am a 21-year-old student. I spent the night here in New York City watching the voting returns in a Midtown bar. After a night of drinking with friends and watching the Trump victory, I am more hopeful about the future of the United States than I have ever been.